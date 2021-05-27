Nestlé Created a ‘Floating Supermarket’ Boat That Sold Junk Food To Brazilians Living In Remote Areas
Many people think problems like obesity and diabetes are the problems of rich countries like the U.S. But the reality is, times are changing. As junk food become more available in developing countries, obesity and diabetes rates are on the rise. In Brazil, obesity rates have risen more than 150% since 2002. And this epidemic is, by and large, thanks to giant food conglomerates like Nestlé.wearemitu.com