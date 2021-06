TRANSMISSION RIGHT OF WAY ON PROPERTY LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 13 MILES WEST OF COVE FORT. Notice is hereby given that the Board of Millard County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Millard County Courthouse, Commission Chambers, 50 South Main, Fillmore, Utah, for the purpose of receiving public comment on a C-2 Conditional Use Permit Application # Z-2021-006 for an Electrical Transmission Right of Way on property located approximately 13 miles west of Cover Fort more particularly described as: