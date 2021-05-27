Global Fishing Watch launches new technology to enhance ocean management
Washington, D.C. -- Global Fishing Watch has launched an innovative technology portal to help strengthen management of marine protected areas (MPAs) and other effective area-based conservation measures (OECMs). The portal hosts diverse datasets and analysis tools to support marine spatial planning and ocean stewardship. Founded by philanthropist and ocean advocate, Dona Bertarelli, the technology aims to revolutionize our ability to dynamically monitor and conserve marine ecosystems.www.eurekalert.org