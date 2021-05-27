Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Global Fishing Watch launches new technology to enhance ocean management

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. -- Global Fishing Watch has launched an innovative technology portal to help strengthen management of marine protected areas (MPAs) and other effective area-based conservation measures (OECMs). The portal hosts diverse datasets and analysis tools to support marine spatial planning and ocean stewardship. Founded by philanthropist and ocean advocate, Dona Bertarelli, the technology aims to revolutionize our ability to dynamically monitor and conserve marine ecosystems.

www.eurekalert.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Atlantic Ocean#Ocean Acidification#Ocean Conservation#Data Management#Water Management#Environmental Management#Marine Conservation#The United Nations#The Blue Economy#The Bertarelli Foundation#The Canadian Coast Guard#Ascension Island Mpa#The Pew Charitable Trusts#Ocean Science#Unctad#Sustainable Management#Technology#Ocean Health#Ocean Protection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Databricks Enhances Data Management Capabilities with Launch of Delta Live Tables and Unity Catalog

New features help data teams streamline reliable data pipelines and easily discover and govern enterprise data assets across multiple clouds and data platforms. SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, at the Data + AI Summit, Databricks announced two new innovations that enhance its lakehouse platform through reliability, governance and scale. First, the company revealed Delta Live Tables to simplify the development and management of reliable data pipelines on Delta Lake. The company also announced Unity Catalog, a new, unified data catalog that makes it easy to discover and govern all of an organization's data assets, with a complete view of data across clouds and existing catalogs. The Unity Catalog is underpinned by Delta Sharing, a new open source protocol for secure data sharing also announced by Databricks today. It allows organizations to use Unity Catalog to also manage secure data sharing with business partners and data exchanges, further emphasizing the flexibility provided by an open lakehouse platform.
EnvironmentNewswise

New framework to enhance national climate action and achieve global goals

Newswise — With the COP Climate conference in Glasgow only a few months away, the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and the importance of taking action at the national level to reach global climate goals is returning to the spotlight. IIASA researchers and colleagues have proposed a novel systematic and independent scenario framework that could help policymakers assess and compare climate policies and long-term strategies across countries to support coordinated global climate action.
Agriculturehoards.com

Waikato Milking Systems and Nedap announce partnership and new herd management technology

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. Waikato Milking Systems, a leading developer and manufacturer of dairy technology, and Nedap, a global leader in dairy herd management technology, have formed a new partnership and announce the launch of two new products today. Waikato Milking Systems introduces its new cow monitoring system, CowTraQ, and its new TracHQ automation platform, both of which will be powered by Nedap.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Claim Central launches new technology firm

Global claims solutions provider Claim Central Consolidated (CCC) has launched a new brand for its global technology business and platforms. The new tech business, Wilbur, provides a modular and connectable ecosystem of products and solutions for insurance businesses in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the US. It also enables seamless customer experiences at scale.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

VTEX and Pivotree Selected by Global High-Technology Leader CAE to Launch B2B Marketplaces

The move will support CAE’s company-wide digital transformation initiative. VTEX, the world’s fastest-growing* commerce platform with native marketplace and order management capabilities, announced today that together with Pivotree Inc. (TSXV:PVT), a leader in frictionless commerce solutions, has been chosen by CAE, a global high-technology leader in training and operational support, to power new B2B marketplaces.
EnvironmentGreenpeace USA

NOAA announces new global partnership to use ocean sanctuaries to combat climate change

Greenpeace responds to new partnership to advance ocean sanctuaries. Washington, DC – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced a new global partnership with the United Kingdom, Costa Rica, Chile, and France today that will advance ocean sanctuaries in the fight against climate change. The countries formed the partnership in advance of the United Nations climate change and biodiversity conferences this year.
WildlifeVoice of America

Researchers: Lost Fishing Equipment Threatens Ocean Life

Researchers are worried about the fishing equipment they call “ghost nets,” floating around the Pacific Ocean. The nets threaten sea animals and pollute coastal areas. Often lost many years ago, the fishing gear continues to kill ocean life and damage coral reefs in Hawaii. A ghost net study is being...
Technologyaithority.com

InfoSec Global and Airbus Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Cybersecurity Through Cryptographic Agility Management

InfoSec Global Schweiz, a pioneer and leading provider of cryptographic agility management solutions, and Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Cybersecurity, have announced that they will join forces for the development of cybersecurity and cryptographic agility management solutions. Formalized by a Framework Cooperation Agreement, the companies have shown their firm...
Marketscoinspeaker.com

Blue Ocean Mining Hash Power Tokenization and Trading Platform Global Launch

Blue Ocean Mining (BOM) is led by large global miner communities in Germany, South America, South Korea, Southeast Asia, etc., joining forces with globally operating mining farms, traditional finance and DeFi concepts, to build a decentralized hash power NFT tokenization and trading platform. BOM.finance aims to build a one-stop integrated...
EnvironmentBrewbound.com

Corona Launches “Protect Our Beaches” Initiative With Oceanic Global

CHICAGO – Timed with World Oceans Month, Corona beer — a brand that has long been synonymous with the beach — is committing to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from beaches and its business by the brand’s 100th birthday in 2025 through its “Protect Our Beaches” initiative with Oceanic Global. Believing there is no such thing as a “better tomorrow” without our beaches, the brand is on a mission to preserve these special places for generations to come.
WildlifePhys.org

Fish and whales keep greenhouse gases in the ocean

A new study from the University of Agder shows that animals are part of the natural carbon cycle process that absorbs greenhouse gas emissions. "It is a good thing that carbon is trapped in the ocean, but less greenhouse gas emissions from humans is overall best for the climate," says Angela Helen Martin.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Sustainable Fisheries Improve Impacts On Ocean Ecosystems And Vulnerable Marine Life As The UN Calls For Urgent Action To Avoid Loss Of Marine Biodiversity

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), the nonprofit on a mission to end overfishing, today announced that 100 improvements were made by MSC certified fisheries in 2020, directly addressing issues related to endangered, threatened and protected species, among others. Fisheries in the MSC program make a long-term commitment to sustainability, and improvements are a central part of achieving and maintaining certification.
Environmentunesco.org

UNESCO launches first Ocean Decade Actions to drive ocean knowledge revolution

Led by diverse partners from science, government, civil society, United Nations agencies, the private sector, philanthropy and international organizations, these flagship Ocean Decade Actions are characterized by their wide geographical reach. Subject to a competitive selection process among hundreds of applications, the endorsed Actions were selected for their focus on...
Environmentmaritime-executive.com

World Oceans Day: Why We Need a High Seas Biodiversity Treaty

Oceans cover 70 per cent of the Earth’s surface. But, because many of us spend most of our lives on land, the 140 million square miles of blue out there aren’t always top of mind. While vast, oceans are not empty. They are teeming with life and connected to society...
Smirs Interior News

Students collaborate with Port Authority to preserve North Coast marine life

As British Columbia’s marine sector and blue economy grows, so does the demand for a workforce trained in environmental management, monitoring, and ecosystem restoration. Students in Coast Mountain College’s Applied Coastal Ecology (ACE) program are learning foundational knowledge and taking part in real-world, community-based projects in Prince Rupert, to gain the necessary experience that will help meet that need.
AgricultureWorld Bank Blogs

Indonesia: Managing oceans sustainably supports our livelihoods

Today is World Oceans Day and we celebrate the ocean and the livelihoods it underpins. As an island nation, Indonesia has one of the world’s longest coastlines, boasting the highest diversity of corals and mangroves. These ecosystems are assets that sustain the nation’s economy, prosperity, and resilience in measurable ways.
EnvironmentInter Press Service

Time to End Generational Injustice with a ‘Global Blue New Deal’ to Protect Oceans

Youth activism through the Global Climate Strikes and Fridays For Future protests have helped spur revolutionary policy frameworks, like the Green New Deal championed by U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. International organizations and sovereign governments have now interpreted the Green New Deal into frameworks and policies of their own; it’s clear...