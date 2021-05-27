Conneaut cancels its Perch and Pilsner Festival

CONNEAUT — The Perch and Pilsner Festival will not take place this year, according to a statement from the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce.

In the statement, Chamber President Douglas Fender said the decision was not easy. After a significant amount of discussion, the Chamber determined there were too many unknown factors to host the event successfully.

“We consider the Perch and Pilsner Festival to be Conneaut’s signature event and as much as we would love to be able to proceed with it — our number-one concern is the safety of our community and beyond,” Fender said in the statement.

The Chamber hopes to host a number of events in September to keep the Perch and Pilsner name out there.

In a phone interview on Wednesday afternoon, Fender said the Chamber’s debate on whether or not to hold the festival stretched over a pair of meetings.

Fender said the Chamber would like to host smaller events at restaurants in the city with the potential for live entertainment.

“The chamber is committed to helping local businesses in the community,” Fender said. “At this point, ... it was a very hard decision for us to make, but we had to make [a decision] that’s best for everybody involved.”

The Perch and Pilsner Festival was first held in 2018, and in 2019, it added a third day, running from Friday to Sunday. The event featured fireworks, live music, a water skiing show and a fishing tournament.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Festivals in the county are still somewhat in flux after 2020, when many events were canceled.

D-Day Conneaut will be taking place this year, with some changes. Re-enactors will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to participate, and tickets will be available online for visitors, according to D-Day’s website. The event is scheduled to take place on Aug. 19-21 this year.

The Wine and Walleye Festival in Ashtabula has announced that there will be live entertainment, but no food trucks or outside vendors at the July 24 event, according to the festival’s website.

The Ashtabula County Fair is planning to return to normal with this year’s event taking place Aug. 10-15.