Administrators discuss plans to reopen, lift testing mandate for vaccinated individuals at Faculty Assembly meeting
Northwestern plans to lift the testing mandate for fully vaccinated and asymptomatic community members this summer, according to Vice President for Operations Luke Figora. Figora was joined by Feinberg Profs. Richard D’Aquila and Michael Ison at a Wednesday Faculty Assembly meeting on a panel that addressed faculty questions about NU’s COVID-19 response and planned return to in-person operation. NU’s forthcoming decisions, like the testing mandate, will follow public health guidelines as Illinois enters Phase 5 of reopening.dailynorthwestern.com