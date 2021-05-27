Cancel
‘Orphaned’ well cleanup bill heads to U.S. House floor

By Scott Wyland swyland@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 2021-05-27

A House bill that would funnel $8 billion toward cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells nationwide and would increase drillers' required bond insurance to cover the work made it out of committee Wednesday on a mostly party-line vote. The House Natural Resources Committee voted 22-17 to send the bill...

www.santafenewmexican.com
