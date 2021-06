We’ve talked variously about the interrelations between smoking cigarettes and fat accumulation, most recently on June 25, 2019. (“As if smoking wasn’t bad enough”) The bottom line verdict on that subject is that while smokers weigh less than non-smokers and can be expected to gain 6 to 12 pounds if they quit smoking and that is the reason why some people, especially you girls, start in the first place or don’t want to quit, smoking is such a devastating killer that it makes obesity look like a fountain of youth.