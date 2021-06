WISCONSIN RAPIDS – In a six-hour game that clocked in as the third longest in league history, the Woodchucks overcame two weather delays and a late two-run deficit to defeat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, 4-3. Trailing 2-0 in the top of the seventh, Woodchucks second baseman Noah Fitzgerald led off with a double and came around to score on an RBI groundout by designated hitter Tommy Delgado. The Woodchucks nearly tied the score on center fielder Tyler Kehoe’s two-out single later that inning, but catcher Dalton Reeves was thrown out at the plate.