Charlotte Flair showed off some new gear inspired by Disney's Maleficent for her match against Rhea Ripley at WWE Hell in a Cell! One of the most anticipated matches of the entire pay-per-view was the Raw Women's Championship match as Charlotte Flair has been gunning for the champion Rhea Ripley ever since she returned following her absence at WrestleMania 37. Charlotte returned with a new fire under her belt as she took on a harder edge and had claimed her spot at the top of the women's division. This included some new gear.