Black Lightning ended Monday after four seasons on The CW and with the network decided not to pick up the spinoff series Painkiller, it seems that the story of the Pierce family and those they love as well as that of the city of Freeland has come to an end. However, even with Season 4 being Black Lightning's last, series creator Salim Akil had ideas for Season 5 and Season 6, telling Deadline that he always plans ahead even though the fourth season was the known end of the series.