/Filmcast Ep. 620 – Army of the Dead (Guest: Ariel Fisher)

It is fitting that a world ravaging pandemic would have the ability to transform a man from wanting to adapt The Fountainhead into directing the most thoughtful zombie film since Dawn of the Dead. Undeniably divisive, Zack Snyder's cult of personality continues to endear his passionate fan base with unique, over the top concepts to traditional subject matter while simultaneously continuing to embolden his distractors, of which there are many. With his latest offering, Snyder seems to have a lot on his mind, particularly with respect to the failures of government, the dangers of unchecked corporate greed, and the ever-present trauma of a father losing a daughter. Featuring bizarre visual choices, stupefying action sequences, and a scathing satire of American exceptionalism, this is an extremely, maybe purposefully flawed popcorn film with a lot on its mind.