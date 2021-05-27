Cancel
/Filmcast Ep. 620 – Army of the Dead (Guest: Ariel Fisher)

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Ariel Fisher to talk about movie adaptions of video games. For the feature review, the cast dives into Army of the Dead, the new Zack Snyder zombie movie on Netflix. Does the stylish director add more to the zombie genre? Follow Ariel Fisher on Twitter! The Slashfilmcast is launching a Patreon! […]

Returning the the genre that launched his film career, Zack Snyder has partnered with Netflix to release a brand new zombie films with a heist movie twist to it. This movie has no connection to Snyder’s 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake and is a standalone feature (though not for long, more on that later). Was this film Snyder’s grand return to the horror genre? Or is it dead on arrive? Let’s dive in…
It is fitting that a world ravaging pandemic would have the ability to transform a man from wanting to adapt The Fountainhead into directing the most thoughtful zombie film since Dawn of the Dead. Undeniably divisive, Zack Snyder's cult of personality continues to endear his passionate fan base with unique, over the top concepts to traditional subject matter while simultaneously continuing to embolden his distractors, of which there are many. With his latest offering, Snyder seems to have a lot on his mind, particularly with respect to the failures of government, the dangers of unchecked corporate greed, and the ever-present trauma of a father losing a daughter. Featuring bizarre visual choices, stupefying action sequences, and a scathing satire of American exceptionalism, this is an extremely, maybe purposefully flawed popcorn film with a lot on its mind.
This is one of those movies where you have to almost completely turn off your brain. I liked the action that was there but there was too much left without explanation like those robot zombies. Exactly what I've done. If you try to make sense of any of the bullsh*t...
Zack Snyder‘s relationship with color is pretty well-known. He’s a filmmaker with specific aesthetic tastes, most of them being very desaturated or just black-and-white altogether. But at least he’s aware of this. In the latest episode of Snyder School, a four-part YouTube series released by Netflix in the wake of Snyder’s zombie heist thriller Army of the Dead, Snyder admits, “I do love black and white photography, I always have. I’ve always been a fan of slightly desaturated and high contrast imagery. That’s just aesthetically what I’m attracted you. And so yeah, I’ve pushed that pretty far.”
Black Widow in a standard theater when it comes out on next month, you'll be missing something--the top and bottom of the picture. When Black Widow hits IMAX next month, moviegoers will get 22 minutes of scenes with an expanded picture, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If you catch the...
Justice League’s Zack Snyder Reveals Whether He’s Heard From Warner Bros. Following The Movie’s Release

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder is a filmmaker known for his unique visual palette, one that has been utilized in the comic book genre a number of times. After years of fan campaigns, the Snyder Cut of Justice League finally arrived this year. Now the titular director has revealed whether he’s heard back from Warner Bros. since it hit HBO Max.
During a recent interview, YouTuber Tyrone Magnus asked director Zack Snyder (Man of Steel, Justice League) about the possibility of directing anime movies. “Would you do an anime movie, but more specifically, Dragon Ball Z?” asked Magnus. “I get that question so much to ask you.”. “Yeah, I would consider...
Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. If you like what you hear, be sure to leave us a 5-star review so we can continue to bring you up-to-date pop culture news!. Pierce Brosnan Cast as Doctor Fate. According...
Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. If you like what you hear, be sure to leave us a 5-star review so we can continue to bring you up-to-date pop culture news!. DC Set To #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. After years of...
Having directed Watchmen, Man of Steel and Justice League: The Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder is no stranger to comic book franchises, and now the American director has also expressed interest in creating films based on anime titles. Appearing in an interview with YouTube personality Tyrone Magnus recently, Snyder revealed that...