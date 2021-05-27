Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Proud of how Clemson Baseball Finished!!!

tigernet.com
 24 days ago

It's been a really rough season back and forth. So many great moments of momentum and then moments where you just scratch your head. This team lost alot of leadership last year and just didn't seem to recover, but with the last game on the line they didn't quit and I respect that. The talent is there, the consistency wasn't. Hopefully we can add a few transfers and sign a legit recruiting class to boost the off-season hopes. I side with Monte finding solutions and have a great feeling next year we will be talking about a great turnaround. Go tigers.

www.tigernet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Basketball
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Clemson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Clemson Baseball Finished#Tigerpulse#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FSU
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Hard-line Iranian cleric wins presidency

The hard-line Iranian cleric with close ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei won the country’s presidential election Saturday with overwhelming support. Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s judiciary chief, won 17.8 million votes, according to The Associated Press, which noted that voter turnout Saturday appeared to be the lowest in the Islamic Republic’s history.
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan welcomes US vaccine aid, bolstering its COVID fight

TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan welcomed 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the United States on Sunday as help from a true friend, more than doubling the major semiconductor-producing island’s arsenal of shots as it deals with a cluster of domestic infections. Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to offer transgender veterans gender confirmation surgery, Secretary Denis McDonough announced at a Pride Month event in Orlando Saturday. McDonough said in prepared remarks that the move was “the right thing to do,” and that it was part of...