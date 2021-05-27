Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Paul Rudnick Talks ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Musical and New Novel ‘Playing the Palace’

By Antonio Ferme
imdb.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Rudnick‘s “Playing The Palace” has been years in the making. The novel follows a New York City event planner named Carter Ogden who unexpectedly sparks a love affair with Edgar, the openly gay Crown Prince of England. After working on the first draft for almost a year, Rudnick revealed...

www.imdb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Rudnick
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Palace#Devil#The Devil Wears Prada#Musical Comedy#Romantic Comedy#Romantic Love#Editor Cindy Wong#Casting#Royal Family#Book#Duke#Gay#New York City#England#Conversation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Royals
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Cruella Called 'The Devil Wears Prada on Steroids' in First Reviews: 'Sinfully Entertaining'

Cruella is finally almost here. Coming from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, Cruella reimagines Disney's iconic villain in the long-awaited prequel to 101 Dalmatians, following the origin story of Cruella de Vil. Stone is the second actress to take on the role of de Vil for the big screen after Glenn Close played her in the 1996 101 Dalmatians adaptation and its 2000 sequel 102 Dalmatians.
MoviesPopculture

Emily Blunt Tells the Embarrassing Reason She Was Asked to Redo 'Devil Wears Prada' Audition

It's almost impossible to imagine the Devil Wears Prada without Emily Blunt, but the actress shares she almost didn't make the cut. During her appearance on The Late Late Show on Thursday (May 27), Blunt talked a bit about the famous movie since the film's 15th anniversary is around the corner. She revealed that the audition process was a bit tougher than she was originally prepared for. "I remember being in L.A. for pilot season—or something terrifying like that—and I went and met with Fox Studios, and I was reading for this other project," Blunt told host James Corden. "And just they randomly said, 'Oh, we've got this Devil Wears Prada movie—you want to read for this movie?' And I was like, 'Yeah, sure.'"
Designers & CollectionsMovieWeb

Cruella Review: Emma Stone & Emma Thompson Dazzle in Disney's The Devil Wears Prada

Disney does The Devil Wears Prada as a classic cartoon villainess gets an ultra hip, haute punk couture origin story. Emma Stone burns down the screen as the wickedly glamorous Cruella. The skunk-haired baddie from 101 Dalmatians earns her dastardly reputation going toe to toe with an equally formidable adversary. Co-star Emma Thompson gives Meryl Streep's impersonation of Vogue editor Anna Wintour an acerbic run for the money. The Oscar-winning actresses dazzle in a film that's short on plot, but looks and sounds amazing.
Beauty & FashionSlate

The Devil Wears Prada

Cruella de Vil is best known for wearing Dalmatian fur, not Italian designer apparel, but that hasn’t stopped critics from noticing how much Disney’s villain origin story Cruella has in common with the 2006 comedy The Devil Wears Prada. One of the chief sources of déjà vu in the new movie is the character of Baroness von Hellman, played by Emma Thompson, who seems to owe more than a little to Miranda Priestly, the role Meryl Streep made famous in Prada. The evidence goes beyond the circumstantial: The screenwriter who helped give the world Priestly, Aline Brosh McKenna, was hired to write an early draft of Cruella and received story credit on the finished film. So just how Devil Wears Prada is Cruella? Gird your loins for the following breakdown.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cynthia Nixon Praises ‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin’s Portrayal of Princess Diana: She “Captured Her Spirit”

The thing that I was most excited about this season of The Crown was Diana, Princess of Wales. Emma Corrin is amazing. She is extraordinary!. How much she looks like Diana — or how much they made her look like Diana — is incredible, and it really captured her spirit. You know, everybody’s got their own take on Diana. Was she a saint and a victim, or was she a publicity-seeking nightmare? The truth is, she was a mix of both, and the show does such a great job of showing how much pain she is in and how hard she’s trying, but also how impossible and different the royal family is from anything she could ever fit into. You see how she drives the family absolutely crazy, but you see it’s really not her fault and she’s trying so hard. To be alternating between rolling your eyes at her and then weeping for her is an incredible thing that the show is able to achieve.
Books & LiteraturePolygon

Read an excerpt from The Hidden Palace, the sequel to the decade’s best fantasy novel

Helene Wecker’s 2013 novel The Golem and the Jinni is arguably the best fantasy book of the past decade. An elaborately realized, sometimes philosophical literary novel about two supernatural creatures from different cultures meeting in 1899 New York City, it’s thrilling and frightening, with a huge cast of carefully drawn characters from different countries and traditions, living in different immigrant communities. Separately and together, these immigrants and the magical creatures that symbolize their mythology try to survive and explore their identities in a city where everything is rapidly growing and changing.
MoviesBoston Globe

In ‘Cruella,’ the de Vil doesn’t wear Prada

Character names don’t come any better than Cruella de Vil — you know, the fur-loving, dog-detesting “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” villainess with the shock of white hair. The 1961 Disney animated film got a live-action remake in 1996 as “101 Dalmatians,” with Glenn Close sinking her canines into the role. Playing Hamlet may or may not be every actor’s ambition. But playing a cartoon character is every actor’s dream.
Books & Literaturetrinityjournal.com

"The Music of Bees: A Novel"

Quick, you need an extra set of hands, a couple of strong arms, strong backs, shoulders you can lean on, another brain to pick. You wouldn't normally ask, but you need assistance; a leg-up for a minute and you'll be fine. As in the new novel, "The Music of Bees" by Eileen Garvin, a bit of.
Books & Literaturemalaprops.com

The Hidden Palace: A Novel of the Golem and the Jinni (Hardcover)

In this enthralling historical epic, set in New York City and the Middle East in the years leading to World War I— the long-awaited follow-up to the acclaimed New York Times bestseller The Golem and the Jinni—Helene Wecker revisits her beloved characters Chava and Ahmad as they confront unexpected new challenges in a rapidly changing human world.
CelebritiesEvening Star

Princess Diana would have loved Lilibet Diana's name

Princess Diana would have been "thrilled" with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's choice of name for their baby daughter. Stewart Pearce, the late royal's former voice coach, believes Prince Harry's mother - who died in a car crash in 1997 - would have been overjoyed that her grandchild Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's middle name is a tribute to her.
Books & Literaturecelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Meghan Markle’s Book Tanks, Panned By Critics

British royal family news reveals that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex’s book The Bench didn’t meet expectations as it has failed to top the bestseller list when it debuted today. Meanwhile, the book by the woman she ripped apart in an ugly Oprah Winfrey tell-all continues to reign supreme on the bestseller list. That would be her SIL Kate Middleton who she termed “Waity Katy.” Who’s waiting now, Meghan?
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Piers Morgan responds to Noel Gallagher tirade against Prince Harry

Piers Morgan has chimed in on former Oasis star Noel Gallagher’s comments about Prince Harry. In an expletive-filled interview with The Sun, the singer said the Duke of Sussex was “coming across like a typical f***ing woke snowflake, f***ing arsehole”. “Just don’t be f***ing dissing your family because there’s no need for it,” he said.Morgan, who has made repeated, frequent and vocal criticisms of the couple himself, tweeted: “I've always thought [Noel Gallagher] had his finger on the pulse of the nation's thoughts.”He added in a separate tweet: “Brilliant interview... thank God there are still stars like Noel Gallagher...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Naming Their Daughter After Her

Queen Elizabeth officially has a new great-grandchild! And this one has a very specific connection to Her Majesty—she was named after Gan-Gan’s famous nickname. Over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The news was shared with a message from the royal couple that said, “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”
Books & Literaturevashonbeachcomber.com

Island Author Will North Is Back, With a New Novel

Local author Will North has been quiet for a while. But it wasn’t writer’s block. After a three-year battle to overcome two life-threatening cancers and an ensuing stem cell replacement, North has just released the fourth book in his British mystery series: “Murder on the Commons.”. The book is North’s...
CelebritiesBay News 9

Moby talks music, animal rights and addiction in new documentary

Musician and native New Yorker Moby comes clean in the new self-named documentary which he also wrote. He told NY1 the motivation behind writing the script himself. Moby thought his most successful album, “Play,” would be his last as he battled alcoholism, drug addiction and depression. He remembered his younger...
Canyon News

Dua Lipa most played artist!

HOLLYWOOD- Not hard to believe that Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia was one of the biggest selling release of 2020 in the UK. Two of her singles, Physical and Don’t Start Now, were among the most popular. Besides, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande and Sam Smith were among the top 4 sellers. Dua Lipa who has over 67 million followers on Instagram, posed in a pink bikini and a cowboy hat just a few days ago, to let her followers know she is summer ready. The 25-year-old “Levitating” singer cooled off in the pool, to soak up some Vitamin D. She’s super active on Instagram. The singer was also spotted on a coffee run with her 21-year-old boyfriend Anwar Hadid, in Los Angeles on June 4. The couple has mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they started dating back in 2019. Last month she posted a photo of herself with a horse in his stable. It was super clear that she was at the Hadid farmhouse in Pennsylvania with Anwar.