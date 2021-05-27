Paul Rudnick Talks ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Musical and New Novel ‘Playing the Palace’

HOLLYWOOD- Not hard to believe that Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia was one of the biggest selling release of 2020 in the UK. Two of her singles, Physical and Don’t Start Now, were among the most popular. Besides, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande and Sam Smith were among the top 4 sellers. Dua Lipa who has over 67 million followers on Instagram, posed in a pink bikini and a cowboy hat just a few days ago, to let her followers know she is summer ready. The 25-year-old “Levitating” singer cooled off in the pool, to soak up some Vitamin D. She’s super active on Instagram. The singer was also spotted on a coffee run with her 21-year-old boyfriend Anwar Hadid, in Los Angeles on June 4. The couple has mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they started dating back in 2019. Last month she posted a photo of herself with a horse in his stable. It was super clear that she was at the Hadid farmhouse in Pennsylvania with Anwar.