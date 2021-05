COVID-19 has had devastating impacts, shifting the landscape and operation methods of many industries. However, it is precisely this shift that has catalysed a new wave of innovation and technological advancement in the space of healthcare. Canadian based WELL Health has found itself uniquely poised to harness this changing tide and pioneer the radical shift taking place. With its industry-leading telehealth platform and digital first approach to patient care, WELL has been able to swiftly assert itself in the industry as a leader and may well be shaping the future of how healthcare is provided.