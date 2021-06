There are few performers as beloved as Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, or Salma Hayek, with each of those three having just as many fans for their off-screen personas as any character they've played in a film. While the trio all starred in the 2017 The Hitman's Bodyguard, the show certainly belonged to Reynolds and Jackson, with The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard deservedly elevating Hayek alongside her co-stars to steal the show from them, creating a new and improved dynamic that lacks the narrative lulls of the debut installment. This sequel serves as an homage to the tried-and-true buddy-cop dynamics from previous decades, though it fails to make the necessary improvements to make it a standout experience, reminding us why both comedy and action films have taken things to a new level in recent years instead of stifling the near-limitless potential of their charming cast.