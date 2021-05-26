Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The best glamping spots in Canada

By Postmedia News
hannaherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no need to suffer through a night in a soggy tent to experience getting back to nature. Glamping, a portmanteau of glamour and camping, is an easy way to enjoy the great outdoors — without doing all the heavy lifting. For those ready to amp up their next camping trip, here’s a range of cross-Canada options sure to please both nature lovers and urbanites.

www.hannaherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Glacier National Park#Table Mountain#Cottage Lodge#Covid#Western Canada Snowforest#Microcubes#Micro Cabin#Parks Canada#Trent Severn Waterway#Cielo Glamping Maritime#Bluenose#The Autism Society#Ketch Cottage#Glamping Options#Outdoor Adventurers#Luxury Lodge Rooms#Wooden Cabins#Barrel Cabins#Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Autism
News Break
World
News Break
Travel
Related
AstronomyThe Next Web

How to best watch the lunar eclipse in the US and Canada

On May 26, a total lunar eclipse will be visible in the pre-dawn sky over much of North America. Skygazers will see the Moon pass completely into the shadow of Earth. As this happens, our familiar planetary companion will grow continually redder, before becoming extremely (yet, not entirely) dark. The...
Travelmountainstatesman.com

Adventure Lake tickets available

TYGART LAKE—Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Tygart Lake State Park will open a new Adventure Lake for park visitors to enjoy. Gov. Justice and representatives from West Virginia State Parks will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 18 to mark the official grand opening of the Adventure Lake. “Exciting...
Traveladventure-journal.com

You Can Explore the West and Escape the Crowds

Here’s the dilemma: You want to explore the West’s huge treasure of public land, but you don’t want to be accompanied by crowds of people. How do you avoid places that wind up on everyone’s bucket list or that have been Instagrammed and geo-tagged to death?. After a few decades...
Travelmatadornetwork.com

The absolute best hiking trails near Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia, is famous for its busy harbor, framed by the Sydney Harbor Bridge, Royal Botanic Gardens, and the white plumes of the Sydney Opera House. But many travelers don’t know about all the natural beauty that lies outside the city center. There are waterfalls, mountains, cliffs, valleys, rivers, and pristine, uncrowded beaches.
Americasthemanual.com

Woods’ Outdoor Gear Is Built for Canada but Soft Enough for the U.S.

Sitting in the woods during a slow Southern spring, I have to acknowledge how well Woods outdoor gear holds up. Granted, it’s laughably overbuilt for such a soft-serve situation, the skies clear and the forecast is calling for a cloudless night. Founded almost 150 years ago in the Canadian hinterlands and worn on the backs of some hard men in harder climates, 60-degree Nashville evenings are a family reunion volleyball game in comparison. But this isn’t supposed to be a dirtbag review on how well its outdoors gear wears after 2,000 miles on the Appalachian Trail. These thoughts are designed around how well it holds up in everyday life. On how well it might perform over your car-camping weekend. On what to expect setting it up around a socially distance backyard fire pit. In short, if you’re planning for a major expedition, you’ve reached the wrong evaluation (and definitely the wrong writer, who prefers indoor plumbing more often than not). But if you’re looking for how a few pieces might fit into your upcoming summer, which might include a few jaunts to the nearest state or national park — well, have I got a company’s offerings for you.
TravelPosted by
Long Beach Post

IN PICTURES: Visitors are flocking back to Catalina Island for outdoor adventures and fun in the sun

After one of the most challenging health and economic crises in Catalina Island’s history, visitors are returning to the island for an outdoor getaway. From the water to the sky, adventurers are enjoying the fresh air and sunshine of island life. Unavailable through much of the pandemic, the island’s recreational offerings are booming, including kayaking, zip lining, a ropes course, tours and more.
Posted by
Taste Of Home

The Best Picnic Spot in Every State

Bring out the picnic baskets! These 50 best picnic spots will inspire you to enjoy a nosh in nature. Where do the most memorable meals take place? Often on benches, blankets and basic ol’ grass. That’s especially true when waterfalls, sand dunes and the occasional castle are within view, as is the case in this roundup of the best picnic spot in every state. Yes, there’s nothing like fresh air and stunning scenery to up the excitement of a basket full of favorite summer picnic recipes.
Politicsdailyhive.com

Toronto ranks 12th best city in Canada for millennials

Toronto has no shortage of millennials, but according to a new national ranking, it may not be the best place for them in Ontario, let alone Canada. Online real estate marketplace Point2 ranked the 85 largest cities across Canada based on factors like home prices, percent of millennials in the city, income, unemployment, healthcare, life satisfaction, crime severity, climate, and education.
TravelOutside Online

The Perfect Summer Day in Denali National Park

Throughout the pandemic, we'll keep publishing news to help you navigate the state of travel today (like whether travel insurance covers the coronavirus), as well as stories about places for you to put on your bucket list once it's safe to start going more far-flung. 62 Parks Traveler started with...
Industrywoodworkingnetwork.com

Upper Canada Forest Products makes ‘Best Managed Gold’ list again

This is the fifth consecutive year that Upper Canada has won Best Managed status and the second year in a row that the company has earned the Gold Standard designation in Deloitte’s annual Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program. Upper Canada Forest Products is part of the UCS Forest Group of...
TravelScranton Times

Lake George: Breathtaking views, adventure and arts and culture await visitors

Escape to the peaceful shores of Lake George for a long weekend away in upstate New York. Just north of the town of Glens Falls and the Hudson River, Lake George bills itself as “the birthplace of the American vacation,” thanks to a 19th-century book that inspired Americans to head there for adventure. Today, the Lake George area of the Adirondack Mountains offers classic vacation activities and much more — from swimming, boating and hiking to parasailing, kayaking and whitewater rafting.
Lifestylefarmweek.com

Pine Tree Hollow Glamping

Set in a secluded rural setting in Leitrim, County Down, Pine Tree Hollow Glamping encompasses all that is important to owner Bridie Smyth. Bridie and her late husband, Patrick, first dreamed of their glamping site back in 2015 with it opening in August 2018. Completion of the site was a...
Lifestylekentlive.news

The best family-friendly campsites in England ranked

Dorset campsite Higher Moor Farm has been rated as the top campsite in the UK, new research has revealed. New research from leading motorhome rental company, Camptoo, has ranked the 10 top camping hotspots in the UK, with Higher Moor Farm in Dorset taking the top spot. It also proved...
Travelthesavvyglobetrotter.com

Best Places to Visit in the American Southwest

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. This means that if you make a booking after clicking on these links, I may earn a small commission (at no additional cost to you). As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. I think the American Southwest has the most beautiful natural...
WorldTravelPulse

Top Luxury Spots in Canada For Booking This Summer

Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge is a wonderful spot on Vancouver Island, with tons of outdoor activities and newly renovated luxury tents. You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.
Boats & Watercraftsthemanual.com

5 Scenic Boating Destinations to Set Sail for This Summer

For many Americans, boating is an enjoyable summer activity — open water, the wind in your hair, the sun on your face, the feeling of freedom, and new memories. With over 95,000 miles of coastline and thousands of lakes, the United States boasts some of the best boating destinations for mariners seeking their next great adventure. Before embarking on your boat trip, you have to do some research first. For example, you may need special licenses or reservations if you want to fish, camp, or dock your boat.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Family glamping fun at Woolley Grange Hotel - the perfect weekend escape

Based on previous experience, I had come to believe that glamping is a term made up by people who love camping to lull those who don’t like it, into a false sense that this is a ‘holiday’. I tried it once at a festival and, as I dug myself out of a waterlogged trench at the entrance to our ‘glamping’ area, swore I would never be conned again. So, when I was invited to review the new glamping suites at Woolley Grange Hotel near Bath, combined with a weather forecast of torrential rain, I felt a little trepidation. But, with my children desperate for a camping trip this summer and buoyed by the fact I at least had a chic new pair of wellies to wear, I put on my glamping game face and decided to give it a go.
Minoritiesmorns.ca

What does Pride look like in small-town Canada?

In today’s Big Story podcast, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal … Canada truly has some of the world’s biggest and most beautiful Pride celebrations. But it also has some of the smallest. In places like Taber, Alberta (POP: 9,000), Annapolis Royal, Nova Scotia (POP.: 500) and Norman Wells, Northwest Territories (POP: 800) communities have begun holding Prides of their own, often marked by some of the same traditions you find in big cities.
Travelbaltimoregaylife.com

According to our readers, these are the most beautiful motorhome ways | To travel

What an exciting motor home among our readers! Anyone who once went on vacation with Camper will not like anything else. It is difficult for many to say what the most beautiful path is. If John and Christa really wanted to choose, it would be Corsica. “First I went to Livorno in Italy and got there by boat. We went clockwise around the island. Beautiful trail with amazing scenery. “Customer review is automatically translated from Dutch.
Worldoceaniacruises.com

A Local's Look at the Norwegian Fjords

I still remember my first experience at a Norwegian fjord – it was 1965 and I was just 10 years old. My family was visiting Hardangerfjord in Hardanger, Norway. It was springtime, everything was green and lush. The flowers were beginning to blossom in all the apple, pear and plum trees and the small farms were surrounded by bright green rolling hills. And I remember there was still bright white snow capping the mountains. The water in the fjord was a vivid blue-green. The setting was pure magic and it is one l will remember forever.