Gold holds steady as lower yields counter robust U.S. data

By Reuters
CNBC
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold prices steadied below the key $1,900 an ounce level on Thursday as easing U.S. Treasury yields offset upbeat U.S. data that showed a recovery in the world's largest economy was on track. Spot gold was little changed at $1,896.76 per ounce by 1:53 p.m. EDT (1753 GMT). U.S. gold...

Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Sell Off as Fed's Hawkish Shift Rallies US Dollar

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearest delivery oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange plunged in afternoon trade Thursday, pressuring West Texas Intermediate futures to $71 barrel (bbl) amid a quickly strengthening U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve signaled near-term plans to taper its $120 billion a month in purchases of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities and raise interest rates earlier than previously indicated.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Day after Fed, FANGs frolic, banks battered

* S&P 500 ends just below flat line, Dow down, Nasdaq gains. * Energy worst performing major S&P sector; tech leads. June 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DAY AFTER...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields slip in tandem with Treasuries while BOJ extends stimulus

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields slid on Friday, tracking an overnight retreat in U.S. Treasury yields, while the Bank of Japan announced an extension of its pandemic-relief programme. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis points to 0.055%, while the 20-year JGB yield declined 1.5...
Businessinvesting.com

USD/JPY Dips But U.S. Dollar Bulls Remain In Control

Investors continued to buy U.S. dollars on Thursday despite weaker-than-expected Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index and jobless claims. Market participants are convinced that these disappointments will fade as the economy improves because the Federal Reserve’s upgraded economic projections gave everyone the confidence that the recovery will gain traction. With that said, USD/JPY fell from its highs after U.S. data. Other major currencies quietly trickled lower versus the greenback. The U.S. dollar maintained its bid because the Federal Reserve gave bulls everything they hoped for on Wednesday. It admitted that it may be time to talk taper, pulled forward its rate hike forecasts and upgraded nearly all of its economic projections. Chairman Jerome Powell admitted that inflation could be higher and more persistent than they anticipated.
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Rebounds But Set For Weekly Loss

Gold prices rose more than 1 percent on Friday as the dollar rally paused and benchmark Treasury yields slid below 1.5 percent to reach levels seen going into the Fed meeting earlier in the week. Spot gold climbed 1.1 percent to $1,792.55 per ounce, but was down more than 4...
StocksUS News and World Report

Stocks Open Lower, Pushing the S&P 500 Toward a Weekly Loss

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on track for its first losing week in the last four. The benchmark index gave up 0.8% in the early going Friday, with banks and technology companies leading the way lower. Investors are still trying to assess how soon the Federal Reserve will start to raise interest rates from their ultra-low levels and scale back its bond purchases. The head of the St. Louis branch of the Federal Reserve, James Bullard, told CNBC early Friday that the first interest rate increase could come as soon as next year.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for worst week in 9 months after Fed blow

* Commerzbank maintains $2,000/oz gold price year-end forecast. * Palladium set for biggest weekly fall since March 2020 (Adds analyst comment, market details, updates prices) June 18 (Reuters) - Gold struggled for direction in choppy trading on Friday en route to its worst week in nine months as the dollar extended its rally on the back of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish outlook.
BusinessNBC Miami

10-Year Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Take in Fed Policy Update

U.S. Treasury yields were mostly flat on Friday as investors continued to take in the Federal Reserve's heightened inflation expectations and sooner-than-expected rate hike projections. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was less than a basis point lower at 1.497% around 9:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the...
StocksABQJournal

US stocks lower after Fed official sees rate hikes in 2022

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times AlertMe. Stocks were broadly lower Friday after a Federal Reserve official said that the nation’s central bank might need to raise interest rates as early as next year, sooner than the Fed’s latest estimate of possible rate increases in 2023.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens as Fed seen more proactive on inflation

(Updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday and the yield curve continued to flatten as market participants bet that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to clamp down on inflation pressures if they persist. The Fed surprised markets on Wednesday when it said that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. The statement pushed up two-year and five-year yields, which are the most sensitive to rate changes. Long-dated yields, however, have since dropped, led by declines in 30-year bond yields. Analysts say that many investors are unwinding trades that were betting on higher inflation as the U.S. central bank indicates it will not let price pressures surge as high as some were fearing. “It does seem as though the market has now shifted its view that the Fed’s going to let inflation run wild, to the Fed’s basically going to kill inflation in the cradle,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, adding that "the truth is probably somewhere in the middle." “They are trying to reinforce their control of the narrative. I don’t think they want the narrative to be that the Fed is behind the curve on inflation,” Goldberg said. Yields jumped on Friday after St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard said he thinks rate increases will begin next year as inflation rises faster than expected. "We were expecting a good year, a good reopening, but this is a bigger year than we were expecting, more inflation than we were expecting, and I think it's natural that we've tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures," Bullard said. Two-year yields rose to 0.2581% after touching 0.284% earlier in the day, which was the highest since April 2020. Five-year yields dipped to 0.8779% after earlier hitting 0.962%, which was the highest since April 5. Bullard's comments "are confirmation on the shift at the Fed, which is now more concerned about upside inflationary pressures," Citigroup analysts Calvin Tse and Kiranpal Singh said in a report on Friday. The yield curve continued to flatten after Bullard's comments. The curve between five-year and 30-year bonds has seen the largest move, flattening to 111 basis points, the smallest yield gap since September. It has flattened from 140 basis points before the Fed statement. Analysts say the move is being exaggerated by investors unwinding crowded trades betting on curve steepening. "We think it’s possible long-end steepeners were being used as a positive carry way of positioning for higher yields, especially with the expected Fed liftoff date nearly two years away, and the unwinds of those positions added flattening pressure," analysts at JPMorgan said in a report on Thursday. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 122 basis points on Friday, the flattest since February. Benchmark 10-year notes were last at 1.445%. JPMorgan analysts are maintaining a short recommendation on 10-year notes, adding that they think the first rate hike will not be until the second half of 2023 and that they “expect policy will remain accommodative for some time following liftoff.” The fed funds futures market is pricing for rate hikes to begin in February 2023. The cost of borrowing Treasuries in the overnight repurchase agreement market (repo) was at 6 basis points on Friday. It has risen since the Fed on Wednesday raised the interest rate it pays banks on reserves by five basis points to 0.15%, and the rate it pays on overnight reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05% from zero. The fed funds effective rate rose four basis points on Thursday to 10 basis points, the highest since August 2020. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.003 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-190/256 0.2581 0.045 Three-year note 99-86/256 0.4744 0.042 Five-year note 99-98/256 0.8779 -0.001 Seven-year note 100-60/256 1.2147 -0.040 10-year note 101-168/256 1.4448 -0.066 20-year bond 104-128/256 1.9754 -0.070 30-year bond 107-212/256 2.0247 -0.076 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.00 -1.50 spread (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Snap 3-day Losing Streak, Settle Modestly Higher

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, but pared gains after the Federal Reserve raised its forecast for personal consumption expenditures for the current year and 2022. The Federal Reserve today left interest rates unchanged as widely expected, but signaled it expects two increases by the...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Set To Fall On Fed's Hawkish Surprise

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Thursday, tracking a rise in bond yields and dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes. Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended Wednesday's session down about half a percent while...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar keeps climbing after Fed's hawkish surprise

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by signalling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. Fed officials on Wednesday projected an accelerated timetable for rate increases, began talks on how to end the...
Marketsdailymagazine.news

U.S. Futures Slip as Traders Mull Fed; Yields Jump: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures extended losses and Asia stocks looked set for a mixed start Thursday after Federal Reserve officials sped up their expected pace of policy tightening. Treasury yields jumped with the dollar. Futures were little changed in Japan and Australia, and pointed lower in Hong Kong. S&P 500...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases to 3-week low after Fed takes more hawkish outlook

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Thursday to a more-than-three-week low against a broadly stronger dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a more hawkish outlook. The dollar rose to its highest level in almost two months versus major peers after the Fed brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a long-standing reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. The firmer dollar pressured the yuan's official guidance rate and spot prices. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4298 per dollar, 220 pips or 0.34% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4078, the weakest since May 24. Several traders and analysts said the official fixing came in much weaker than their forecasts. Thursday's midpoint was 67 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.4231. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3977 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4258, the softest level since May 24. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4220, 251 pips weaker than the previous late session close. "I think the central bank is comfortable with the cross rate trading at current levels," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, maintaining his view the yuan would be trading at around 6.45 by the end of the month. Cheung added that the central bank had warned the market multiple times of a possible rebound in the dollar and a corresponding retreat in the yuan. China FX Market Self-Regulatory Framework said in a statement late on Wednesday that companies should be on guard against the risks of yuan depreciation. Factors that may trigger yuan depreciation include the Fed exiting from its quantitative easing, and a robust U.S. economic recovery boosting the dollar. The CFETS index, measuring the yuan's strength against the currencies of its major trading partners, rose to 98.07 on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations based on official. Market participants widely believe the 98-level could act as the ceiling for the index, which officially publishes on a weekly and monthly basis. A too high reading could suggest China might be suffering a trade disadvantage against its peers. Meanwhile, a trader at a Chinese bank said some corporate clients converted dollar earnings during the morning to take advantage of the weaker yuan, whioch helped limit the Chinese currency's decline. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 91.397 from the previous close of 91.406, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.426 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4298 6.4078 -0.34% Spot yuan 6.422 6.3969 -0.39% Divergence from -0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.66% Spot change since 2005 28.88% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.1 97.88 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.397 91.406 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.426 -0.06% * Offshore 6.5909 -2.44% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields rise as Fed signals higher rates

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Thursday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasury yields as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes earlier than expected. The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.060%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slides below $1,800/oz after Fed's hawkish tilt

* Gold fell over 2.5% post-Fed announcement on Wed (Updates prices, adds comment) June 17 (Reuters) - Gold slipped below the $1,800 level on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve signalled earlier-than-expected interest rate increases. Spot gold fell 0.8% to $1,797.25 per ounce by 1124 GMT, having touched its lowest since...