Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

If you’re a child of the ’80s, you’ll appreciate this: The most popular ’80s girl names in Mississippi

By Stacker
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 22 days ago

Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock

Most popular girl names in the 80s in Mississippi

Whether it’s a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn’t something to take lightly. Over the years, certain[ names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we’ve also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpYsn_0aCo9f3a00

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#50. Natasha

Natasha is a name of Latin origin meaning “birthday”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 636

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 251 (#263 most common name, -60.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 38,178

Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#49. Candace

Candace is a name of Latin origin meaning “sincere”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 637

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 251 (#263 most common name, -60.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #109

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,059

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GSr7n_0aCo9f3a00

Rob Marmion // Shutterstock

#48. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 659

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48 (#502 most common name, -92.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,988

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAE9i_0aCo9f3a00

Canva

#47. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 660

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 164 (#171 most common name, -75.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 115,814

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lU9Y1_0aCo9f3a00

Bodler // Shutterstock

#46. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 680

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#744 (tie) most common name, -97.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 78,412

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwAgx_0aCo9f3a00

George Rudy // Shutterstock

#45. Monica

Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 680

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8 (#984 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,821

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sc4DU_0aCo9f3a00

Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock

#44. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 700

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 299 (#80 (tie) most common name, -57.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 99,154

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bjb8a_0aCo9f3a00

Canva

#43. Whitney

Whitney is a name of English origin meaning “white island”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 701

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#794 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #63

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 44,278

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ns0f_0aCo9f3a00

Red Light Films // Pexels

#42. Leslie

Leslie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “garden of holly”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 703

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#678 (tie) most common name, -96.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 38,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5Z8A_0aCo9f3a00

Surne1shots // Shutterstock

#41. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 714

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#527 most common name, -93.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 109,541

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3yLq_0aCo9f3a00

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#40. Latasha

Latasha is a name of American origin meaning “born on Christmas day”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 726

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#527 most common name, -93.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #171

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,806

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWYey_0aCo9f3a00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#39. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 789

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 267 (#98 most common name, -66.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 53,242

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeuIY_0aCo9f3a00

Pixabay

#38. Kristen

Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 791

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47 (#509 (tie) most common name, -94.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 83,219

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVzN8_0aCo9f3a00

Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock

#37. Jamie

Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 791

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68 (#406 (tie) most common name, -91.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 96,548

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTEnn_0aCo9f3a00

Coy_Creek // Shutterstock

#36. Alicia

Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning “noble”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 810

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#422 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 66,958

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOgnf_0aCo9f3a00

Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock

#35. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 837

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#293 (tie) most common name, -88.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 98,241

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHpCW_0aCo9f3a00

Unsplash

#34. Lindsey

Lindsey is a name of English origin meaning “Lincoln’s marsh or island of linden trees”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 845

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48 (#502 most common name, -94.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 71,931

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OArFq_0aCo9f3a00

Impact Photography // Shutterstock

#33. Brandy

Brandy is a name of Dutch origin meaning “burnt wine”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 919

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48 (#502 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 44,472

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsYKi_0aCo9f3a00

riggleton // Shutterstock

#32. Brandi

Brandi is a name of American origin meaning “warm And comforting”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 929

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#1,002 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 42,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1yp4_0aCo9f3a00

Pixabay

#31. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 949

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 764 (#17 most common name, -19.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 57,285

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrZM7_0aCo9f3a00

Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#30. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 955

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#381 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,982

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYRGv_0aCo9f3a00

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#29. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 984

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -94.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrrwZ_0aCo9f3a00

Pixabay

#28. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,013

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126 (#228 (tie) most common name, -87.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,657

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBmSu_0aCo9f3a00

ucchie79 // Shutterstock

#27. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,037

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 191 (#143 most common name, -81.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,122

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPIUo_0aCo9f3a00

Canva

#26. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,041

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105 (#281 (tie) most common name, -89.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,220

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxpnT_0aCo9f3a00

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#25. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,091

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#196 (tie) most common name, -86.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 55,157

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLWFo_0aCo9f3a00

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#24. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,130

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#204 (tie) most common name, -87.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufxHO_0aCo9f3a00

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#23. Latoya

Latoya is a name of Spanish origin meaning “victorious one”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,236

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#204 (tie) most common name, -88.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #93

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,325

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44AcFV_0aCo9f3a00

FreelySky // Shutterstock

#22. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,279

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#27 most common name, -51.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,752

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stckN_0aCo9f3a00

Pixabay

#21. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,296

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -95.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,650

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ho2eX_0aCo9f3a00

Canva

#20. Erica

Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,320

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#640 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 93,145

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,339

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 379 (#59 most common name, -71.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,122

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdAra_0aCo9f3a00

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#18. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,436

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -96.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,585

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rykmu_0aCo9f3a00

Mcimage // Shutterstock

#17. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,465

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#678 (tie) most common name, -98.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1QAy_0aCo9f3a00

Canva

#16. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,486

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33 (#607 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 84,298

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esp95_0aCo9f3a00

Pixabay

#15. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,534

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 872 (#10 most common name, -43.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,938

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgbOp_0aCo9f3a00

Canva

#14. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,567

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 422 (#51 most common name, -73.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,559

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cdHW_0aCo9f3a00

Blend Images // Shutterstock

#13. April

April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,610

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#666 (tie) most common name, -98.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 75,942

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMTTc_0aCo9f3a00

Canva

#12. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,629

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#339 most common name, -94.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,935

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kdrse_0aCo9f3a00

Canva

#11. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,741

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,131

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C16b9_0aCo9f3a00

Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#10. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,853

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#949 (tie) most common name, -99.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,841

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnPw3_0aCo9f3a00

Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#9. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,877

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#908 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRQEj_0aCo9f3a00

Canva

#8. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,885

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 849 (#11 most common name, -55.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 95,842

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKR7G_0aCo9f3a00

Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock

#7. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,180

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36 (#585 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,795

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjmIG_0aCo9f3a00

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#6. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,542

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#678 (tie) most common name, -99.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,610

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrLz1_0aCo9f3a00

Canva

#5. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,928

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#268 (tie) most common name, -96.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,435

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LutyB_0aCo9f3a00

javi_indy // Shutterstock

#4. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,789

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#612 (tie) most common name, -99.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,698

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNZ4y_0aCo9f3a00

Canva

#3. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,941

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#359 (tie) most common name, -98.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,836

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQ3Gk_0aCo9f3a00

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#2. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,573

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#192 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,147

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phMPO_0aCo9f3a00

Canva

#1. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,944

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85 (#343 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,439

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Grace, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Photography#Family Name#Baby Names#Latin#Irish#Bodler Shutterstock#Greek#Red Light Films#Scottish#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Music
Related