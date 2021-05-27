Wild's Ryan Hartman: Sparks offense Wednesday

Cancel
Hartman scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6. Hartman cashed in on a pass from Kevin Fiala on an odd-man rush in the third period. The 26-year-old Hartman has two goals, seven hits, nine blocked shots and 16 shots on net through six postseason contests. Mainly a defensive forward, the American has provided a little depth offense -- he posted 22 points, 74 shots on net and 55 hits in 51 regular-season outings in a similar role.

