Wild's Kevin Fiala: Key in third-period rally

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Fiala scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6. Fiala set up Ryan Hartman for the opening tally on an odd-man rush in the third period. The Golden Knights lost a challenge a few minutes later, and Fiala scored on the ensuing power play. The Swiss winger had been quiet in the postseason prior to Wednesday -- he now has two points in six contests. He's added a minus-4 rating, 20 shots on net and 15 hits in a middle-six role.

www.cbssports.com
