Wild's Kevin Fiala: Key in third-period rally

Looking at our prospects (going to start looking at the kids and see where they at right now as far as development goes) Alexander Khovanov was suppose to play in the AHL this season after signing his entry-level contract this past July. However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the AHL season being delayed Khovanov had to take his talents overseas to the KHL and gain some professional experience. He played 7 KHL games and hasn't registered a point. This made fans concerned and worried about how Khovanov's development into a star is going, but with him only being 21 years of age and him only icing 9:08 of ice time fans can relax especially since Ak Bars Kazan is a deep group and is dominating the KHL already. So he is playing with Ak's affiliate Bars Kazan of the VHL (similar to the AHL) having producing 24 points in 30 games. Khovanov was loaned so I wonder if he's allowed to come back to the Iowa Wild right now? I supposed not because Bill Guerin doesn't want to rush Khovanov. It's good that he didn't. This isn't junior hockey anymore. He learned his lesson when he got a glimpse of playing professional hockey and being around professionals. Khovanov possess the skill level to be an impact forward offensively, but development time is needed. Also controlling your emotions is another way to be a pro. When things get rough you have to work through it instead of getting frustrated and end up taking bad penalties. So maturity is another thing, but you got to love the kind of player Khovanov can be once he puts it all together. You never seen a player with so much fire like Alexander Khovanov has. This is something Wild fans will grow to love.