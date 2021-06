Pizza is a classic dish that satisfies nearly every palate and appetite. The best part about this beloved food is how versatile it is. Many people agree that a pizza has three crucial elements to it: a crust, some sort of sauce, and cheese. From there, however, the topping opportunities are endless — from pepperoni, to pineapple, to baked ziti, to fresh arugula and prosciutto ... the list goes on. You can let your creativity shine and top your pizza with just about anything your heart desires.