The duo of Lauren and Lilly Ross guided Franklin Tech softball to victory on Monday, as the Eagles hung on to defeat Pioneer Valley 4-3. Lauren, who also started in the circle and got the win for Franklin Tech, recorded a pair of RBIs on a base hit while Lilly secured a pair of hits and knocked in the other two runs. Kaitline Trudeau scored two of the Eagles’ four runs after reaching base via a pair of doubles. The key moment for Franklin Tech came in the third innings, as they erased an early 1-0 deficit with a three-run inning to take a two-run lead.