It’s not a question of whether or not Alex Ovechkin will finish his career with the Washington Capitals. He absolutely will. Probably. After all, nobody ever thought Daniel Alfredsson would leave the Ottawa Senators, but really crazy things can happen once free agency opens. All it could take is for things to get to 12 noon on July 28, for Ovechkin to feel slighted and one call from a contending team with lots of cap space. In other words, a unicorn. So it probably won’t happen.