One of the funniest "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em!" moments in recent sports history can be attributed to a man who does not shy from controversy. That man is Trevor Bauer. Way back in 2018, he was sounding the alarm about teams doctoring baseballs in order to increase the spin rate for their pitchers—increasing spin rate makes balls break harder and later, which is a massive advantage whether you're throwing a breaking ball or fastball—but nobody believed him. (Or, if they believed him, nobody listened.) He specifically targeted the Astros, and today we know all about their integrity. Bauer himself had done lab experiments where he used pine tar on baseballs, and watched his spin rates jump by 300 to 400 revolutions. This was the money quote from then: