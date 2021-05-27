Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

New Mississippi coronavirus weekly case average plummets

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Iie0_0aCo97KF00

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases plummeted to the lowest level in a month after the state released new data on Wednesday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 154 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 317,065.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,302.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 1 million people, or 32% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 28% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 168 on Wednesday. The last time the average was that low was on April 25.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 209 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

No new coronavirus cases reported on Nantucket Thursday

(June 3, 2021) Nantucket Cottage Hospital reported no new coronavirus cases Thursday, although results from the majority of tests administered Wednesday have not been returned. The island's seven-day positivity rate is now 1.9 percent, close to the lowest it's been in more than six months. Thursday's results also included six...
Ohio StateCleveland Jewish News

Ohio's 3-week average of new COVID-19 cases drops below 600

Ohio has had 1,105,720 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported June 9. The number of reported cases increased by 391 from June 8, below the state's 21-day average of 580. Ohio has an average of 49.5 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported...
Mississippi StateWTOK-TV

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 192 new cases, 2 new deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 17 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday. The most recent data showed 908,629 people in the state are fully vaccinated and 1,039,846 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 2,994 new cases. That's down 45.6% from the previous week's tally of 5,506 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked 25th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Violent CrimesKFYR-TV

COVID cases, vaccination rates plummet

Man charged with DWI after crashing through school fence, driving across field. Police say about 80 kids were playing outside when the suspect crashed through the fence and drove erratically across the field at high speeds. National. Cruises prepare to sail amid confusion over COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Updated: 20 minutes...
Wyoming Statecowboystatedaily.com

Nine More Covid-Related Deaths in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nine more Wyoming residents have died as a result of the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday. The deaths, which occurred between December and June, bring to 734 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to...
Public Healthnwaonline.com

State reports 103 new covid cases

The recent upward trend in new coronavirus cases in Arkansas continued Monday as the state's count rose by 103. Due to a drop-off in testing and reporting over the weekend, the state's daily case increases tend to be smaller on Sundays and Mondays than on other days. Monday's increase, however,...
Worldgobnewsonline.com

Victoria reports five new coronavirus cases

Victoria has reported another five new local coronavirus cases, including two that were announced late on Tuesday. The state’s health officials said three cases were also acquired overseas from 17,538 tests in the past 24 hours. Three of the cases are linked to known outbreaks, Victoria’s Department of Health said.
Worldakipress.com

Mongolia recorded 2,386 new cases of coronavirus

AKIPRESS.COM - Mongolia recorded 2,386 new cases of coronavirus after 11,553 PCR tests. 1,675 cases were confirmed in Ulaanbaatar, the remaining 711 cases were confirmed in rural regions. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide increased to 80,733. The number of people cured from coronavirus has risen to 57,822,...
Public Healthjournaltrib.com

Health Department gets more federal COVID-19 money

CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has awarded the North Dakota Department of Health $31,278,243 to address COVID- 19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This...
Public Healthwilliamsonhomepage.com

COVID-19 update: 35% of state fully vaccinated

The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 865,085 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 140 cases on Monday from 8,494 new test results — a 2.2 percent positivity rate. Of the total number of cases, 12,498 people have died — with two deaths reported in...
Madison, WIx1071.com

Seven-day average for new cases continues downward trend two weeks into June

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s seven-day average for new COVID-19 is once again continuing its downward trend. According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shared Tuesday, the state’s seven-day average for new cases has dropped again, down to 104. That’s down from Monday’s average of 112. The state’s seven-day average for new cases hasn’t topped 200 since the start of June.
Providence, RI997wpro.com

Rhode Island scales back COVID-19 testing strategy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — With more than half the state’s population fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and the number of new confirmed cases falling, Rhode Island is scaling back its COVID-19 testing program, the state Department of Health announced Monday. The state was testing about 125,000 people per week in...