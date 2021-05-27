Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claiborne County, MS

Teen girl stabbed to death 16-year-old boy over ‘trash talk’ at basketball game, sheriff said

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QApD_0aCo96RW00

Trash talking over a basketball game led to the fatal stabbing of a Mississippi teen Tuesday, investigators said.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’ve arrested a 14-year-old girl, Twaneshia Hicks, her mother, Twan Hicks, and her aunt, Tarinette Hicks, after the teen allegedly stabbed to death a 16-year-old boy, D’Tavious Dorsey.

Deputies were called to the scene at approximately 6:38 p.m. Tuesday at Hermanville Apartments.

WLBT-TV reported that the sheriff said the dispute seemed to stem from trash talk at a basketball game.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Claiborne County, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
Claiborne County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Trash Talking#Teen#Wlbt Tv#Hermanville Apartments#Investigators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Sports
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman fights off armed kidnapper, as he pistol-whipped her she fought and bit him until she got free

Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman at gunpoint while she was jogging in a neighborhood near Melrose Montebello Parkway Friday evening. Brandon Christopher Bamburg, 37, from the Lake Concordia area in Ferriday has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and...
Claiborne County, MSWAPT

Man in custody for Claiborne Co. convenience store shooting

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. — The suspect in a shooting in Claiborne County has turned himself in to authorities. Sheriff Edward Goods said sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday, a shooting occurred at Michael Dean’s Convenience Store on Highway 18. One person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be OK.