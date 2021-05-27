Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Tampa Bay Rays sneak past Royals in extra innings

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ad9rr_0aCo95Yn00

Manuel Margot’s one-out single in the 10th inning drove in the winning run as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Kansas City Royals 2-1 in the second game of a three-game series. The Rays evened the series at a game apiece one night after seeing their 11-game winning streak snapped with a 2-1 loss.

The two teams have combined for six runs and 45 strikeouts in the first two games of the series.

Both teams are used to close games. The Rays have played 51 games, with 28 of them decided by one or two runs. The Royals played their 12th game in their last 14 to be decided by two or fewer runs.

J.P Feyereisen (1-2) picked up the win after blowing the save in the ninth. Tyler Zuber (0-2) took the loss.

Andrew Benintendi, who had been robbed of extra bases three times by Rays’ center fielders in the series, took Feyereisen’s 2-2 pitch out of reach into the seats in center to tie the game at 1-1 in the ninth. But that’s all the offense the Royals could muster.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Tyler Glasnow allowed no runs on three hits in eight innings, walking two and striking out 11. He entered play Wednesday fourth in the majors in strikeouts with 87, behind Shane Bieber (98), Gerrit Cole (92) and Trevor Bauer (88). Only Bauer was scheduled to pitch Wednesday.

Mike Minor tied a season high with nine strikeouts, but he also walked four. He allowed one run on two hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIqEi_0aCo95Yn00
Also Read:
MLB trade rumors: Updates on latest news, buzz during 2021 season

While Glasnow continued to be perfect through four, Minor’s difficulty finding the strike zone finally caught up with him in the fourth. Mike Brosseau earned a one-out walk, Minor’s fourth. With two outs, Mike Zunino singled to left, driving in Brosseau with the game’s first run.

The Royals finally got a baserunner in the fifth, but Glasnow got out of the jam with a groundout, stranding two. The Royals only had one runner reach second base prior to Benintendi’s homer in the ninth.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Mike Brosseau
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Gerrit Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extra Innings#Night Games#Phillies#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Kansas City Royals#Minor#San Diego Padres#Dodgers#Miami Marlins Rally#Strikeouts#Play#Mlb Trade Rumors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBBleacher Report

Dodgers Trade for Rays' Yoshi Tsutsugo After Signing Albert Pujols to Contract

Albert Pujols wasn't the only player the Los Angeles Dodgers signed on Saturday. The defending World Series champions also picked up Yoshi Tsutsugo, who was designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. The Dodgers traded for the 29-year-old, sending cash considerations or a player to be named later to Tampa Bay and moving Edwin Rios to the 60-day injured list with a season-ending shoulder injury.
MLBwblzmedia.com

MLB: Will Oakland A’s or Tampa Bay Rays get New Stadium First?

There comes a time where every franchise either needs a remodel of their stadium or needs a new one built. I know that is easier said than done because money does not grow on trees. Many non-sports fans say that their tax dollars should be spent on stadiums. They feel that there are more important things that need to be taken care of in their municipalities. When it comes to Major League Baseball two teams need new ballparks like now. Those teams are the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

3 Up, 3 Down: Mets’ Injuries Pile Up In Three-Game Sweep To Rays

The Mets’ seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt in St. Petersburg this weekend with a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays. More injuries during the series added to the growing list of health issues for the team. Despite this, at 18-16, the Mets still hold onto a half-game lead in the division over the Philadelphia Phillies heading into a week of games against NL East foes.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

2021 New York Mets Week 6 In Review 5/10-5/16

To start the week, the 2021 New York Mets had a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. In the first game, Marcus Stroman took on John Means, who was making his first start since his no-hitter. It was a pitcher’s duel for the first six innings, as neither pitcher gave up a run. In the top of the seventh with the bases loaded, Means was pinch-hit for and Mets manager Luis Rojas went to Aaron Loup in the bullpen.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ji-Man Choi batting third for Rays Sunday; Yandy Diaz sitting

The Tampa Bay Rays will start Ji-Man Choi as their first baseman in Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Choi will take over first base duties from Yandy Diaz Sunday and bat third while Diaz takes the afternoon off. Our models project Choi for 9.6 fantasy points in his...
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox 4, Royals 3: MVPito Walks it Off!

How are you feeling, Sox fans? The Chicago White Sox were able to grab the win this afternoon 4-3, with a crazy and close game all the way until the end. The hero today was no other than our MVP, José Abreu, who added quite a chapter to his legend in this series. From a scary collision on Friday, to a home run on Saturday, to a walk-off, wild pitch run on Sunday, it’s safe to say the heart and soul of this team lies with him.
MLBBirmingham Star

Josh Fleming helps Rays secure series sweep vs. Mets

Manuel Margot and Willy Adames belted two-run homers, starter Josh Fleming fired five shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays swept the New York Mets with a 7-1 win Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays' series sweep of the National League East club pushed their winning streak to...
MLBSouth Bend Tribune

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3

CHICAGO — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis (0-2) leading...
MLBRealGM

Royals Call For 'Accountability' After Key Call Stands

The Kansas City Royals were on the wrong end of a review in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. With two outs in a 3-3 tie, Jose Abreu came home on a wild pitch from Wade Davis. Cam Gallagher retrieved the ball and went to tag Abreu, who slid in on the third base side of home plate. He was called safe on the field and the review upheld the call, which gave the White Sox a 4-3 win.
MLBIola Register

Wild pitch seals Royals’ collapse

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis (0-2)...
MLBDodger Insider

Game 42: Rays vs New York Mets — Pregame News and Notes

Updated 10:50 a.m. After two straight wins over the Mets, the Rays have a chance to sweep the series on Sunday. Tampa Bay (22–19), which has won three straight, also can move four games above .500 for the first time this season. The Rays also can clinch the team’s first winning home stand (3–2 so far), after going 3–4 and 4–6 on the first two stretches at Tropicana Field.
MLBKYTV

Cardinals swept in San Diego; Royals split four-game series in Chicago

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Wyatt Mathisen Acquired by Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday

After Sunday’s series sweep of the New York Mets at Tropicana Field the Tampa Bay Rays made a trade. The Rays acquired Wyatt Mathisen from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash consideration. Lots of cash and players to be named later going around these last few days. Mathisen was...
MLBabc7ny.com

Margot, Adames, Lowe lead Rays over Mets 7-1 for sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- - Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Mets 7-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Two-run homers by Margot in the fourth and by Adames in the fifth built a 4-0 lead,...
MLBthinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Acquire Yoshitomo Tsutsugo from Tampa Bay Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been hit increasingly hard with injuries so far this season. After only a month and a half into the season, the Dodgers have 14 players who they thought would figure prominently in the season on the injured list. The 15th player may come Monday, as...
MLBchatsports.com

Gamethread: Royals at White Sox

Happy Sunday! Today, the Chicago White Sox will face off against the Kansas City Royals for the finale of this four-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field. This series hasn’t gone exactly how we may have wanted it to, with the Royals breaking their 11-game losing streak against the White Sox in the first game of the doubleheader on Friday, and stealing a win from our ace Carlos Rodón yesterday.
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Mets vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Mets vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Mets will play the last game of their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Tropicana Field St. Petersburg, FL, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). Following a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of the series on Friday, the New York Mets are now 18-14. New York is still a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, maintaining their first place position. The loss ended New York’s seven-game winning streak. At 2.90, the Mets have the best team ERA in MLB.
MLBWichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals lose after replay review says Jose Abreu wasn’t tagged at home

The Kansas City Royals came up on the short end of a controversial replay call at the end of a suspenseful Sunday on Chicago’s south side. Wade Davis’ wild pitch with two outs in a tie game allowed Jose Abreu to score from third and gave the Chicago White Sox a 4-3 walk-off win in front of an announced 9,928 at Guaranteed Rate Field.