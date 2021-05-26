Out-of-this-world astro-tourism experiences launched on the eve of May’ s supermoon

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the article( MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) has launched exclusive astro-tourism experiences in partnership with premium tour operator Gulf Adventures, brightening up stargazers’ travel plans when borders re-open. Visitors can enjoy a whole lot of space under the breathtaking night sky of the desert. With excellent visibility, the Qatari desert provides a truly unique setting to learn about the stars, guided by an astronomer.

