Out-of-this-world astro-tourism experiences launched on the eve of May’ s supermoon

Ever feel like your freedom and desire to explore the world rarely lines up with your ideal travel buddies? You are not alone. A big part of our very existence is helping solo travellers, especially women, get out there to see, do and experience every corner of our planet. Sure, you can strike out on your own but a small group gives you enough structure, guidance and safety to truly enjoy each place. But where in the world do you go first? We say anywhere as long as it’s with us, but here are a few starter destination ideas and how we help.