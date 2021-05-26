Cancel
High Springs, FL

Good News Arts Exhibition - The Cursed Love of Having, on View Through June 5, Plus Special Workshop

alachuatoday.com
 16 days ago

ALACHUA COUNTY – Good News Arts, Inc. invites the public to the current exhibition The Cursed Love of Having, featuring work by Georgia based artist Parker Thornton, on view through June 5. The free closing reception on Saturday, June 5 from 5-7p.m. will feature refreshments, seating and tents outside for safe social distancing outside of the gallery, and a free play and paint area for children. This is a solo exhibition of new work by Parker Thornton from her Georgia State University thesis work, which was unable to be exhibited in 2020 due to the pandemic.

