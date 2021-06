Two India squads travelling to different places at the same time could become a norm in the mentally draining world of bio-bubbles that cricketers are forced to live in amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hinted India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday (June 2). While the Kohli-led side leaves for the WTC final against New Zealand and a five-Test series against hosts England, a second string India squad will soon be picked for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in July.