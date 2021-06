Square Enix Presents at E3 2021 is your one-stop shop for all of the famed Japanese publisher’s gaming updates for the year. Well, almost all of them. What games will be shown off, what can we expect, and when and where does the show go live during E3 2021? We have (most of) those answers, so here’s everything you need to know about Square Enix Presents at E3 2021.