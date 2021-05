Mountain biking is one of the few sports where you can line up alongside your role models and roll the same dice across the same table to see who wins. Every spring pro riders enter a few grassroots races to warm up for the World Cup, and this past weekend a sizable crew showed up at the Gravitalia race on the slopes of St Gréé ski resort in Viola, Italy. Names like Loic Bruni, Mariana Salazar, Brook Macdonald, Fabien Barel, Mark Wallace, Loris Revelli, Veronika Widmann, Wyn Masters, and Simone Medici were originally on the roster, and most of them made it to the race.