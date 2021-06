Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday (May 23). Bangladesh will be looking to get in the groove and take the lead. The Tigers have lost their previous ten matches across all formats, hence beginning on a positive note becomes more important for them. The good news for the hosts is that Shakib-Al-Hasan and Mustafizur Rehman are back in the side due to stalling of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.