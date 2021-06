Paul Kamara (former government minister): Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 May 2021:. President Bio, my former boss whom I served as Secretary of State or Minister for Lands, Housing and the Environment after his overthrow of his former boss Capt Valentine Strasser, must’ve meant well even then to fight corruption; but he faced an impossible task. He later summoned me to State House. He was impressed with my performance just under a month before I was gunned down. I survived an assassination attempt by a whisker.