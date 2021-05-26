Emirates NBD, Idemia&rsquo s Greenpay launch first payment card from recycled plastic

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Emirates NBD and Idemia, global leader in Augmented Identity, have teamed up to launch the Emirates’ first payment card from recycled plastic. Research by the Boston Consulting Group has shown that 81 per cent of the UAE consumers are aware of climate change and have a high willingness to live more sustainably . As part of its continued commitment to sustainability, Emirates NBD, a market leader in payment cards and a regional sustainability champion, has collaborated with Idemia, the industry leader in innovative payment technology, to bring to life the country’s first recycled PVC payment card.