Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Emirates NBD, Idemia&rsquo s Greenpay launch first payment card from recycled plastic

By Date
MENAFN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Emirates NBD and Idemia, global leader in Augmented Identity, have teamed up to launch the Emirates’ first payment card from recycled plastic. Research by the Boston Consulting Group has shown that 81 per cent of the UAE consumers are aware of climate change and have a high willingness to live more sustainably . As part of its continued commitment to sustainability, Emirates NBD, a market leader in payment cards and a regional sustainability champion, has collaborated with Idemia, the industry leader in innovative payment technology, to bring to life the country’s first recycled PVC payment card.

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emirates Nbd#Payment Cards#Plastic Waste#Business Cards#Digital Technology#Financial Technology#Emirates Nbd#Idemia Rsquo S#Menafn Khaleej Times#Augmented Identity#Uae#Financial Institutions#Card Manufacturing#Recycled Plastic#Retail Banking#Support Customers#First Use Pvc Plastic#Businesses#Production Waste#Pvc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credit Cards
Country
United Arab Emirates
Related
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Airwallex launches online card payment acceptance solution in Hong Kong

Australia-based fintech Airwallex has launched its online card payment acceptance solution in Hong Kong. The online card payment solution enables Hong Kong merchants to receive online payments from users of Visa and Mastercard anywhere in the world and allows them to optimise working capital flow. More than 120 currencies are accepted on the Visa and Mastercard networks.
NFLthepaypers.com

Global Payments launches card payment acceptance app

Payment technology company Global Payments has announced launching an application that will make it possible to turn a mobile phone into a payment terminal for card payment acceptance. The app is called GP tom and will enable retailers to accept card payments with their own mobile phone instead of the...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

3S Money partners Raiffeisen Bank

Challenger bank 3S Money has announced that it is expanding its portfolio of banking partners to include Raiffeisen Bank International. The new partnership enables 3S Money to expand its reach into global markets, offering a wider variety of currencies to facilitate collections and payments. Raiffeisen Bank will be the main facilitator of Russian Ruble transactions, and central European currencies, whilst also facilitating their EUR transaction flow.
Worldbbcgossip.com

Singapore’s DBS Bank launches digital bond security token

Singapore-based multinational banking corporation, DBS Bank, has launched its first-ever security token offering, or STO, by issuing a digital bond. The DBS digital bond has been priced at $11.35 million and comes with a six-month tenor and coupon rate of 0.60% annually. The offering was carried out through a private placement hosted by DBS Digital Exchange, or DDEx, marking DDEx’s first STO.
Credits & Loansbiometricupdate.com

Biometric payment cards on the rise as contactless forecast to dominate

Payment cards, and contactless ones in particular, will dominate the banking scene until at least 2025, according to the latest Digital and Card Payments Yearbooks report by PCM, giving biometric payment card-makers a ready target market. This forecast is in contrast to a recent one from a GlobalData Payments Analyst,...
Personal Financecloudsavvyit.com

How To Accept Credit Card Payments On Your Website

If you’re starting an online business, being able to sell products and accept payments through your website is very important. Luckily, there are many services that make it easy to do this, both for new and existing websites. Do I Need a “Merchant Account”?. A Merchant Account is a special...
Environmentfinextra.com

Allpay.cards rolls out recyclable eco card

Allpay.cards is good to go all-in on a 100% recyclable eco-card – putting a marker down to the global green market. The process, on which allpay.cards works with recycling partner RPCS, is pitched as using every part of the product, even picking up on antennae. “Our ambition, coupled with client...
EnvironmentICIS Chemical Business

VIDEO: Asia plastics recycling outlook amid COVID-19 resurgence

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Analyst Jia Hui Tan talks about how the resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia will impact the plastics recycling sector and the region’s sustainability commitments. Small recyclers may halt operations. Asia may export more R-PET flakes long-term. Governments, brand owners renew sustainability commitments amid pandemic. This video is the second...
Credits & Loanstwollow.com

What Are the Advantages of Virtual Payment Cards?

Does it feel like B2B payments are more cumbersome than they need to be? Consider adding a virtual card system to your business to make it easier for your team to make the payments they need to without the risk of unauthorized spending. What Is a Virtual Card?. A virtual...
Businessthepaypers.com

Axiata, RHB to offer digital banking solutions

Malaysia-based Axiata and RHB had entered a memorandum of understanding to apply for a digital banking licence under the framework issued by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM). Axiata, via its subsidiary Boost Holdings, and RHB signed a comprehensive head of agreement to form a consortium for the application to work towards the country’s digital transformation and financial inclusion ambition.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

ICICI Bank Announces Collaboration With SWIFT to Offer Instant Facility For Cross-Border Inward Remittances

India-based banking group ICICI Bank announced on Wednesday it has teamed up with SWIFT to offer a facility that helps overseas partner banks to send instant remittances on behalf of their customers to the beneficiary in India. ICICI Bank claims this makes it the first bank in Asia-Pacific and second globally to offer the facility, called SWIFT gpi Instant, for cross-border inward payments.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Standard Chartered to roll out digital assets brokerage, exchange

Standard Chartered‘s SC Ventures has teamed up with Hong Kong-listed BC Technology Group to launch a digital asset brokerage and exchange. BC is the parent to Hong Kong licensed digital asset platform OSL. The new platform will be based in the UK to target institutional and corporate clients in the UK and Europe, expecting to launch in Q4 2021, subject to regulatory approval, according to Ledger Insights.
Economythepaypers.com

Nigeria to reach a digital payments volume of 7.7 bln by 2025

A report by ACI Worldwide has shown that Nigeria will witness a transition to digital payments over the next five years, and real-time volumes will reach 7.7 billion by 2025. It said real-time payment volumes spiked in the country in 2020, rising to over 70% of digital payment transactions. The report indicated that this might be due to COVID-19, which accelerated digital transformation to reduce pressure on the paper-based payments.
Worldcryptoslate.com

Standard Chartered unit to offer crypto trading services in UK and Europe

SC Ventures, the innovations and ventures unit of global bank Standard Chartered, announced Wednesday it would launch a crypto brokerage and exchange platform for institutions clients in UK and Europe, as per a release. Crypto for all. The unit will partner with BC Technology Group, the parent of Hong Kong-based...
Businessindiatechdesk.com

Banking technology company Zeta becomes the 14th Indian unicorn startup

Bengaluru-based banking technology startup Zeta is the latest entry to the unicorn club on the Indian shore with its Series C round of investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Zeta raised $250 million, pushing its current valuation to $ 1.45 billion. The deal more than quadruples Zeta’s valuation since 2019, when Sodexo SA had valued the startup at $ 300 million.