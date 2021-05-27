Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Public Meetings Report

By Olivia Stovicek
Posted by 
South Side Weekly
South Side Weekly
 13 days ago

May 11
The City Council Committee on Workforce Development met to discuss pandemic-related hiring barriers and review resources for workers and employers during reopening. Restaurant and retail industry representatives highlighted a lack of vaccinated employees and affordable, consistent childcare, noting that childcare centers lost city funding in the 2019 budget and were among the businesses the pandemic most affected.

Commissioners approved selling the site of the former Michael Reese Hospital—unused since the City acquired the property in 2009—to developers of the roughly $3.5 billion Bronzeville Lakefront project at the Community Development Commission meeting . The proposed development is expected to cover almost eight million square feet, with the first building to be completed by 2024. The Commission also approved selling city lots in North Lawndale as sites for affordable housing.

May 12
Public commenters at the Chicago Park District meeting said Riot Fest in Douglass Park, and private events in other parks, infringe upon residents’ rights to enjoy their local parks. Paid entertainment events, residents complained, destroy the refuges they turn to for sanity, fresh air, grassy areas, exercise, and recreation. Residents lose full use of parks in the short, hot summer and must wait for them to regenerate. With some 600 Chicago parks, those not in neighborhoods should be used instead. Parks Supt. Michael Kelly responded, “I don’t take [these concerns] lightly.” He noted that “the revenue brought in by private music fests helps fund [Park District] programs.”

May 13
Back of the Yards residents were introduced to three proposals for INVEST South/West development at 47th and Ashland during a community presentation by the Chicago Department of Planning and Development . The Back of the Yards Works proposal was from a group with strong neighborhood roots and focused on supporting homegrown entrepreneurship. Ald. Raymond Lopez criticized it for not including a housing component requested by the City. Proposals from New City United Yards and 1515 W. 47th Street LLC both recommended building fifty affordable apartments. New City United Yards proposed more housing designed for families and seniors.

May 17
The City Council Committee on Environmental Protection and Energy meeting focused on combating the urban heat island effect, in which limited green space and heat-trapping built environments raise temperatures in cities and negatively impact residents’ health. In Chicago, Black and brown populations are affected disproportionately. Council members discussed mitigation strategies such as bolstering the city’s shrinking tree canopy, encouraging “green roofs,” and investigating the impact of industrial corridors.

May 19
INVEST South/West proposals for a vacant lot in North Lawndale discussed at a community presentation by the Chicago Department of Planning and Development ran the gamut, including: a cosmetology school and an African-American hair museum; a performance space and a small grocer; and green terraces with a grocery store and restaurants. Each proposal included at least fifty affordable apartments. Three more proposals were presented the next day. Two combined commercial and co-working spaces with mixed-income housing; the third proposed a 200-room hotel.

May 20
A study on the racial wealth gap in Chicago was the focus of the Cook County Commission on Social Innovation meeting . UIC Prof. Amanda Lewis, an expert on race and public policy, noted that about a third of Black families in Chicago have net worths of zero, compared to just fifteen percent of white families. The racial wealth gap is multigenerational and has been increasing nationally, she explained, mostly because of past and present government policies. Reparations, more robust family support policies, and student loan forgiveness could begin to address the problem, she said.

The Chicago Plan Commission approved a proposed 120-unit affordable housing development in predominantly Latinx McKinley Park, by a 7 to 4 vote, at its meeting , despite reservations over its proximity to the controversial MAT Asphalt plant. For nearly three years, neighbors have voiced strong concerns about air pollution after the plant’s construction across from a park was approved with little community notice. Voting no, Commission Chair Teresa Córdova called the negative health risks for residents an “environmental racism” concern.

The Chicago Police Board reviewed a report on the outcomes of the Chicago Neighborhood Policing Initiative, which was piloted in two police districts since its 2019 launch. Lead researcher Northwestern University Prof. Andrew Papachristos explained in the meeting that the model created “district coordination officers” to foster more relationships with community members, though many residents felt that cops were there when they didn’t need to be, and not there when they wanted them there. Consistent with broader trends in Chicago, the program had no statistically significant impact on community trust in police. Papachristos and CPD Superintendent David Brown supported continuing the program with more resources.

✶ ✶ ✶ ✶

This information was collected in large part using reporting from City Bureau’s Documenters at documenters.org .

The post Public Meetings Report appeared first on South Side Weekly .

South Side Weekly

South Side Weekly

Chicago, IL
547
Followers
313
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The South Side Weekly is a nonprofit newspaper dedicated to supporting cultural and civic engagement on the South Side, and to developing emerging journalists, writers, and artists.

 https://www.southsideweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Ashland, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Park District#Affordable Housing#Mixed Income Housing#Council Members#Public Funding#Committee Members#Board Members#County Council#Michael Reese Hospital#Bronzeville Lakefront#Riot Fest#African American#Uic#The Chicago Police Board#Northwestern University#Commission Chair#Yards Works#New City United Yards#City Bureau#Social Innovation Meeting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Travel Order Could End ‘Soon,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says

Chicago's emergency travel order could be going away "soon," the city's mayor said Monday. When asked about the future of the order as coronavirus vaccinations continue to increase in the city and amid new masking guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order isn't going away just yet, "but soon."
Barrington, ILChicago Tribune

Darch, trustees sworn in to new terms on Barrington Village Board

Karen Darch was recently sworn in to a fifth term as Barrington village president, and the oath of office was also administered to reelected Village Clerk Tony Ciganetk, and trustees Todd Sholeen, Jennifer Wondrasek and Mike Moran. The five of them ran unopposed in the April 6 election as team...
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

City of Evanston Launches Community Solar Program

The City has partnered with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and Chicago-based MC-Squared Energy Services to participate in the MMC CS2 Residential Community Solar Program, which helps residents and small businesses save money and develop renewable energy while supporting the City’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan. The CS2 Residential Community Solar...
Chicago, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Pritzker signs rental assistance bill, says he will ‘phase out’ eviction moratorium by August

SPRINGFIELD - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday the state will plan to “phase out” its moratorium on pandemic-related evictions by August and launched a new program to provide assistance to renters and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The announcement regarding the planned end of the eviction moratorium came as Pritzker signed House Bill 2877, a bill that expands the Illinois Rental Payment Program to a total of $1.5 billion, and requires the sealing of eviction records filed due to financial hardship through August of 2022.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Pritzker tries to clear up mask confusion | State’s eviction moratorium will be phased out by August | Giannoulias gets boost from Downstate Democrats

Good afternoon on this tax filing deadline Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people in Illinois to wear face coverings in most situations. As the Tribune’s Dan Petrella notes, that puts the state in line with new, more lenient, federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control ...
Illinois Statetherealdeal.com

Illinois’ eviction moratorium will end in August, Pritzker says

Illinois’ ban on residential evictions will end in August, more than a year after Gov. J.B. Pritzker imposed the emergency measure in response to the pademic. The governor announced the planned phaseout in a Monday morning press conference, but cushioned the news by saying the state would use $1.5 billion in federal funds to help struggling renters and their landlords, according to Crain’s.
Illinois Statewvik.org

Rental Payment Help for Illinois Residents

Help is available for Illinois residents who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic. The Illinois Housing Development Authority will provide up to 25,000 dollars in emergency assistance. Brian Hollenback, President and CEO of the Economic Growth Corporation in Rock Island, says landlords have to start the application...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Groundbreaking for Obama Presidential Center in Chicago set for September

CHICAGO - Obama Foundation President Valerie Jarrett, Executive Vice President for Civic Engagement at the Obama Foundation Michael Strautmanis, and Founder of American City Toni L. Griffin held a panel discussion on Monday about the Obama Presidential Center. Some of the topics discussed were value and importance of design, impact,...
Evanston, ILevanstonnow.com

Four new COVID cases here, 946 statewide

Evanston health officials reported four new COVID-19 cases today, down from five yesterday. The death toll in the city has remained unchanged at 117 for over a week-and-a-half. Statewide there were 946 new cases, compared to 1,248 yesterday. The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported that 32,253 people were...
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

McHugh Construction finishes interior renovations of Prairie Shores apartments

James McHugh Construction Co., one of the country’s largest commercial contractors with a concentration in multifamily work, along with its joint venture partner Crea Construction, a minority- and woman-owned general contracting firm, announced they have completed interior renovations to more than 150 units at Prairie Shores, a five-tower apartment complex in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Located on 20 acres at 2801-3001 S. Martin Luther King Drive, Prairie Shores is just south of McCormick Place and west of Lake Shore Drive and 31st Street Beach. With 1,675 total units, Prairie Shores is one of the largest rental communities south of the Loop.