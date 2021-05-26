Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Attains 100% Ownership of ESI - A Pipeline and Renewables Equipment Rental and Sales Company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it intends to issue 351,337 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of CDN$0.086 per common share in connection with the US$25,000 second anniversary payment due under the terms of the Jefferson Canyon, Nevada property option agreement (the "Agreement"). The deemed value is determined by the 20-day volume-weighted average price preceding this announcement. The common shares issued will have a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. This shares for debt transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.