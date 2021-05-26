Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Attains 100% Ownership of ESI - A Pipeline and Renewables Equipment Rental and Sales Company
(MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Attains 100% Ownership of ESI - A Pipeline and Renewables Equipment Rental and Sales Company. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (" Battery " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of ESI Energy Services Inc. (" ESI ") concurrent with the completion of ESI's previously announced going private transaction. The result is that Battery, which owned 89.2% of the ESI common shares before the share consolidation, now owns 100% of the ESI common shares. ESI has applied to the Canadian Securities Exchange to delist its common shares and has applied to applicable Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities to cease its reporting issuer status.menafn.com