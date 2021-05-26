newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Azerbaijan holds military training for troops in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

By Date
MENAFN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Trend News Agency ) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Azerbaijan held military commander training among the military units in the country's Nakhchivan, reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense. The personnel completed the assigned tasks during the training on the implementation of measures in accordance with the...

menafn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Training#Military Units#Defense And Military#The Air Force#Air Force#Troops#Baku#Military Topography#Country#Physical Training#Implementation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Azerbaijan
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Militaryvestnikkavkaza.net

Azerbaijan using combat aircraft units in military drills (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan continues military exercises with participation of combat aircraft units, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. The ministry said the combat aircraft units was redeployed in accordance with the plan of the exercises. Aircraft and helicopters that were brought into a state of combat readiness are withdrawing into reserve airfields.
Militarynewsatw.com

Azerbaijan captures six Armenian troops on border

The six were surrounded by Azeri troops who foiled a sabotage mission, Azerbaijan says. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Militaryraillynews.com

Press Release from Ministry of National Defense on TAF's Activities

The Ministry of National Defense made a press release on the activities of the Turkish Armed Forces via the video it published on May 30, 2021. The statement made a statement on many issues, including ongoing operations, training activities and exercises. COUNTERTERRORISM. All units and institutions of the Ministry of...
Aerospace & Defensekey.aero

Nigerian Air Force inducts JF-17 into service

Three newly delivered Chengdu Aircraft Corporation-Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (CAC-PAC) JF-17 Thunder multi-role combat aircraft have been formally inducted into Nigerian Air Force (NAF) service. An acceptance ceremony for the aircraft – serials NAF720 (c/n FC10260/2P-60); NAF721 (c/n FC10261/2P-61) and NAF722 (c/n FP10262/2P-62) – took place at Makurdi Air Base in...
MilitaryWSLS

Russia to form 20 new military units in west to counter NATO

MOSCOW – Russia's military will form 20 new units in the country's west this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO, the defense minister said Monday. Sergei Shoigu made the announcement at a meeting with top military officials. He pointed to a growing number of flights by U.S. strategic bombers near Russia's borders, deployments of NATO warships and increasingly frequent and major drills by alliance forces.
Worldnewsofbahrain.com

Azerbaijan celebrates 103rd anniversary of the Republic Day (part 1)

On May 28, 1918, the first democratic parliamentary republic in the Muslim World – Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) – was proclaimed. According to the form of its governance, the ADR was built on the classical model of a parliamentary republic on the basis of political pluralism and a multi-party system. Guided by the principles of people power and equality from the very first days of its existence, ADR eliminated racial, ethnic, and religious and class inequalities by granting all citizens of the country the same rights. For the first time in the East and long before some of the Western Democracies, women were granted the right to vote in 1918.
Aerospace & Defenseweeklyblitz.net

Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat returns home

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BBP, OSP, ndu, psc returned home from USA on Thursday (27-05-2021), says ISPR. During his visit to USA, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force discussed on various issues related to UN peacekeeping missions of Bangladesh Air Force with the UN Under-Secretary-General (USG) of the Department of Peace Operations Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix and the Department of Operational Support Atul Khare including the Military Advisor for Peacekeeping Operations Lieutenant General Carlos Humberto Loitey of UN Headquarters. They exchanged views on various important issues including the use of aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines for troops rotation and increasing facilities of BAF peacekeepers , manpower and air assets of Bangladesh Air Force in UN peacekeeping missions, COVID-19 vaccination of peacekeepers, deployment of modern C-130J transport aircraft, Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) and increasing participation of women peacekeepers, in UN peacekeeping missions. The UN high officials appreciated the contribution of Bangladesh for UN missions and expressed their satisfaction on the performance of BAF Peacekeepers and deployed assets.
MilitaryJanes

Russia deploys Tu-22M3 Bombers to Syria

Three Tupolev Tu-22M3 ‘Backfire' bombers landed at Humaymim airbase in Syria for the first time on 25 May, the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on the same day. It released a video of the supersonic swing-wing bombers touching down at the airbase and said they would return to Russia after completing an unspecified period of training.
Militaryatlanticcitynews.net

French destroy supersonic missile in breakthrough test

BRUSSELS, Belgium: A supersonic missile traveling nearly 5,000 miles per hour was destroyed by a French anti-missile system during recent NATO exercises. Operating off the Scottish coast, a French anti-missile ship, the FS Forbin, fired an Aster 30 combat missile, destroying the supersonic target, which was skimming the water's surface.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Russia’s Entry to Sixth-Generation Warfare

Russia’s adoption of high-technology assets aims to increase a broad spectrum of military capabilities, but it does not seek to emulate its foreign counterparts or to risk becoming involved in a post–Cold War variant of an arms race. Moscow’s experimentation with cruise missiles during operations in Syria fits into long-known Russian military theoretical works concerning the evolution of modern and future warfare, defined in this context as “sixth-generation” warfare, with its highest form being “non-contact.” The particular origins and leading Russian military advocates of such concepts reveal how high-precision strikes fit naturally into modern Russian military thought and doctrine.
Musicunian.info

Ukraine makes it to Eurovision grand final in Rotterdam (Photo, Video)

In 15 appearances at the Eurovision Song Contest, Ukraine has never missed a Grand Final. Go_A, a band representing Ukraine at this year's Eurovision Song Contest held in Rotterdam, mixed electronic dance music and folk in its mesmerizing entry "Shum", which brought it to the grand final along with nine other participants.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

The Air Force Discovered How to Turn Cargo Planes Into Bombers: Part 2

This is the second part to The Air Force Discovered How to Turn Cargo Planes Into Bombers. The AGM-158 JASSM conventionally armed cruise missile has a range of 230 miles, so at its maximum range, a C-130 carrying the missile might not be detected by enemy air defenders. Meanwhile, a longer-range version, JASSM-ER, has a range of 575+ miles, and an even longer legged version, -XR (extreme range), reportedly has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.
Politicskhabarhub.com

UK government expresses readiness for holding dialogue with ex-Gurkhas

LONDON: The United Kingdom (UK) government has made an official response to a letter concerning the demands of the ex-Gurkhas on the initiative of the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) UK Chapter. A joint letter was dispatched to the Defense Ministry of the UK last April 6 on behalf of five...
Militarythefuturist.co

The Future of Iran’s Underwater Weapons

Recently, Iran’s Defense Ministry showed off examples of weapons developed by their Defense Industries Organization. The Iranian underwater pistol is not of itself too important. But it suggests an interest in, and the capability to develop, a whole range of other weapons!
Militarynaval-technology.com

US Navy and Lebanese Armed Forces conclude exercise Resolute Union 21

The US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) have concluded exercise Resolute Union (RU) 21. The Resolute Union (RU) 21 is an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and maritime security operations exercise. It is the capstone in a series of exercises between the two armed forces.