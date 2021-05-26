Azerbaijan holds military training for troops in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

On May 28, 1918, the first democratic parliamentary republic in the Muslim World – Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) – was proclaimed. According to the form of its governance, the ADR was built on the classical model of a parliamentary republic on the basis of political pluralism and a multi-party system. Guided by the principles of people power and equality from the very first days of its existence, ADR eliminated racial, ethnic, and religious and class inequalities by granting all citizens of the country the same rights. For the first time in the East and long before some of the Western Democracies, women were granted the right to vote in 1918.