Azerbaijan holds military training for troops in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BBP, OSP, ndu, psc returned home from USA on Thursday (27-05-2021), says ISPR. During his visit to USA, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force discussed on various issues related to UN peacekeeping missions of Bangladesh Air Force with the UN Under-Secretary-General (USG) of the Department of Peace Operations Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix and the Department of Operational Support Atul Khare including the Military Advisor for Peacekeeping Operations Lieutenant General Carlos Humberto Loitey of UN Headquarters. They exchanged views on various important issues including the use of aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines for troops rotation and increasing facilities of BAF peacekeepers , manpower and air assets of Bangladesh Air Force in UN peacekeeping missions, COVID-19 vaccination of peacekeepers, deployment of modern C-130J transport aircraft, Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) and increasing participation of women peacekeepers, in UN peacekeeping missions. The UN high officials appreciated the contribution of Bangladesh for UN missions and expressed their satisfaction on the performance of BAF Peacekeepers and deployed assets.