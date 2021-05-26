OPPO’ s Ramadan 2021 Campaign Featuring MEA Ambassador Football Star Mo Salah Captures the Hearts of Millions of UAE Fans

A UK football fan is launching legal action against six senior officials in the United Arab Emirates who he claims were responsible for his torture and false imprisonment because he was wearing the wrong team shirt. Ali Issa Ahmad, 28, from Wolverhampton, says he was on holiday in the UAE to attend the AFC Asian Cup in 2019 when he says he suffered racist abuse by officials for wearing a football shirt bearing the logo of Qatar.He said he was ordered to remove the Qatari shirt as he attended the match at Al-Nayhan stadium in Abu Dhabi between Qatar and...