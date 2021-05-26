newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

OPPO’ s Ramadan 2021 Campaign Featuring MEA Ambassador Football Star Mo Salah Captures the Hearts of Millions of UAE Fans

By Date
MENAFN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article( MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Dubai, UAE: Global technology brand OPPO’s #CaptureTheSpirit Ramadan campaign, held in collaboration with the brand’s MEA Ambassador Egyptian football legend Mohamed Salah, has seen millions of fans from the UAE and beyond flood its social media platforms. Posting creative, nostalgic photos and videos, OPPO aficionados reminisced about their favourite moments from the most special of all occasions for consumers in the Middle East region.

menafn.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Oppo#R D#Bahrain#Uae#Menafn Mid East#Egyptian#Arab#Strategy And Development#Oppo Middle East#Facebook#Aed 2 799#Oppo Cloud#Oppo Mea#Oppo Aficionados#Oppo Users#Oppo Smartphone Owners#Ambassador#Kuwait#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Society
Place
Dubai
Country
Qatar
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Egypt
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

UK football fan to sue UAE claiming he was tortured for wearing Qatar team shirt

A UK football fan is launching legal action against six senior officials in the United Arab Emirates who he claims were responsible for his torture and false imprisonment because he was wearing the wrong team shirt. Ali Issa Ahmad, 28, from Wolverhampton, says he was on holiday in the UAE to attend the AFC Asian Cup in 2019 when he says he suffered racist abuse by officials for wearing a football shirt bearing the logo of Qatar.He said he was ordered to remove the Qatari shirt as he attended the match at Al-Nayhan stadium in Abu Dhabi between Qatar and...
SportsThe Guardian

UK football fan launches legal action after alleged torture in UAE

A British football fan is launching a legal action against six senior officials in the United Arab Emirates after claims of torture and false imprisonment while he was on holiday there in 2019. Ali Issa Ahmad, 28, a Sudanese-born British citizen, went on holiday to UAE in January 2019 to...
WorldCNN

Mo Salah's 'killing of innocent people' tweet prompts comments on what he doesn't say

(CNN) — It's a tweet that's received 265,000 likes, been retweeted more than 88,000 times and prompted almost 12,000 comments. In a widely shared Twitter post, Liverpool and Egypt star Mo Salah urged world leaders, specifically British Minister Boris Johnson, "to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately."
Charitiesthenationalnews.com

Ramadan: Two million meals distributed in Dubai and the Northern Emirates

Religious and charitable groups in the UAE distributed more than two million meals in Dubai and the Northern Emirates during Ramadan. The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department led the initiative in 20 districts and at 137 distribution points. Hamad Al Shaibani, director general of IACAD, said the initiative reflected...
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Samsung Unveils New Display Technology At Display Week

Samsung is never a company to stay silent for long. Just recently, the Korean OEM showcased some new display technology at Display Week 2021. During the keynote that Samsung gave, it revealed a new double folding screen technology, sliding technology, a new foldable tablet, and an under-display camera. This news comes to us from a Samsung blog post.
Lotterythenationalnews.com

UAE’s Mahzooz jackpot: prize doubled to Dh2 million for next draw

The second prize of UAE’s Mahzooz draw will be doubled to Dh2 million this weekend, after none of the participants won a grand prize on Saturday. More than 2,300 people took part in the draw that was livestreamed on Saturday, with 125 of them winning Dh1,000 and 2,200 people winning Dh35 each.
SoftwareTimes Union

Intertrust and Emitwise Partner to Accelerate the Corporate World's Transition to Net Zero Carbon

The combination of Emitwise’s carbon accounting platform with Intertrust’s data rights management technology enables seamless, scalable and governed reporting of carbon emissions for large enterprises. LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Emitwise, the carbon accounting platform helping companies automate the measurement, reporting and reduction of carbon emissions, have...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

EVERY fan to be given the chance to have their say in the government's 'fan-led review' of football when it is launched on Thursday to consider supporter ownership of clubs, how to shackle the Big Six and share the game's millions

Every fan will be given the chance to have their say on the reform of football as part of a government review of the game, which is expected to kick off on Thursday. The government's 'fan-led review', which will be chaired by former sports minister Tracey Crouch, promises to be a far-reaching examination of how the game is regulated and run, including the role supporters should play in owning clubs.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Radhe Box Office Report: Salman Khan-Disha Patani’s Film Mints About $2 Million in UAE, US, Australia in its Opening Weekend!

Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on Eid 2021 (May 13). While in India due to the coronavirus scare, the actioner was out on the OTT platform (ZEEPlex) whereas internationally it was released in Australia, the USA, and UAE in theatres. To note – even after getting a mixed response from the critics, this Parbhu Deva-directorial has received tremendous love from fans. As, reportedly, the film has minted close to $2 million in the international box office. Radhe, Race 3 and More – 7 Worst-Rated Movies Featuring Salman Khan As the Lead on IMDb (News Brig Exclusive).
Middle Eastwcn247.com

UAE, Saudis summon Lebanon ambassadors over FM's comments

BEIRUT (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have summoned their Lebanese ambassadors The moves come in protest of televised remarks by Lebanon’s foreign minister, Charbel Wehbe, who suggested that Gulf countries provided backing to extremists. The head of the Gulf Cooperation Council, led by Saudi Arabia, asked that Wehbe offer a formal apology to member states. Wehbe’s comments to the U.S.-backed Alhurra news channel caused a firestorm in Lebanon and among Gulf countries. They came amid already tense relations between Lebanon and traditional ally Saudi Arabia. Only last month, Saudi Arabia banned produce from Lebanon after unveiling a large shipment of amphetamine pills smuggled inside pomegranates.
Coronavirusthefederal.com

MEA clears the air on Kejriwal’s ‘Singapore variant’ remark

The apparent haste over naming COVID mutations after countries of origin has of late been threatening to sour ties between nations. On Wednesday (May 19), the Centre, rushing to steer clear of Arvind Kejriwal’s gratuitous warning against COVID variant from Singapore, said the Delhi Chief Minister had “no competence to pronounce on COVID variants or civil aviation policy”.
NFLnashvillechatterclass.com

OPPO A16 (CPH2269) and Oppo Reno6 Pro (CPH2249) Bag Singapore’s IMDA Certification

OPPO A16 (CPH2269) and Oppo Reno6 Pro (CPH2249) get certified by Singapore’s IMDA Authority. Oppo is reportedly gearing up to launch a bunch of smartphones and two of them are Oppo A16 and Reno6 Pro. The Reno6 has the model number CPH2249, while the Oppo A16 carries model number CPH2249. Today, we have spotted both the phones on Singapore’s IMDA certification.
Electronicspetapixel.com

These Canon R5 Clip-In Filters Fit Between the Sensor and the Lens

Kolari Vision has announced a set of clip-in magnetic filters that fit between the sensor and the back of a lens. Compatible with the R adapter, or native RF lenses, these can be used to add rear filtering to RF lenses, or two layers of filtering when paired with the R filter adapter.
MarketsSentinel

Smart Building Market Study Report (2021-2026), Competitive Analysis, Proposal Strategy, Potential Targets|Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Siemens, UTC, Schneider, etc

Latest research on Global Smart Building Market report covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional and country level. The study provides historical information of 2016-2021 together with a forecast from 2021 to 2026 supported by both volume and revenue (USD million). The entire study covers the key drivers and restraints for the Smart Building market. this report included a special section on the Impact of COVID19. Also, Smart Building Market (By major Key Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments outlook, Business assessment, Competition scenario and Trends .The report also gives 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries.
MarketsSentinel

Global Single Vision Lenses Market Growth- Essilor, ZEISS, HOYA, Rodenstock, Nikon, etc

Latest research on Global Single Vision Lenses Market report covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional and country level. The study provides historical information of 2016-2021 together with a forecast from 2021 to 2026 supported by both volume and revenue (USD million). The entire study covers the key drivers and restraints for the Single Vision Lenses market. this report included a special section on the Impact of COVID19. Also, Single Vision Lenses Market (By major Key Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments outlook, Business assessment, Competition scenario and Trends .The report also gives 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries.
Tennisadmet.net

Cowzdrowiu – its EU promotional campaign feature

Join Caroline Woźniacki and participate in a European event that brings together patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The online meeting for Polish patients and their relatives will take place on May 20, 2021 at 5:30 pm. Living with a chronic inflammatory disease can be difficult, especially for women. Global biopharmaceutical...