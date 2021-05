Poland defended their European Athletics Team Championships title on home turf following the two-day event, which came down to the final race. Great Britain and Northern Ireland needed to beat Poland by two places in the men's 4x400m relay in order to win the title for the first time, a tall order in itself. The quartet were in such a position until the third lap when the Brits fumbled a baton exchange resulting in a did-not-finish and receiving nil points.