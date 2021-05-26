Community Leader, Khari Edwards, Wants to be Brooklyn’s Next Borough President
When term-limited Brooklyn Borough President, Eric Adams, announced his run for New York City Mayor, the opportunity opened for democratic hopefuls wanting to replace him when he vacated his seat. The race for Brooklyn Borough President is crowded, with 14 democratic nominees wishing to assume the position. While the candidates include a state Assemblymember and three City Council members, most candidates are new to politics and believe they can bring renewed energy to the position.