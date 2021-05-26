Sullivan King Announces Initial Dates for the LOUD & RECKLESS Tour

After announcing that his rock/metal album is due out in June, Sullivan King dropped the details for his forthcoming LOUD & RECKLESS tour!. Since first breaking onto the scene Sullivan King has paved a pathway for heavy-metal driven bass music and is taking no prisoners along the the way. Earlier this year, he delivered two fresh singles, “VENOMOUS” with Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills and “DOMINATION” with Kayzo and Papa Roach, and just this month added a third to the mix with “LOUD.” His latest track sees him team up with Jason Aalon Butler of FEVER 333 and was paired with the news that an album was set for release in June.