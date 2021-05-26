Cancel
Alachua, FL

Hampton Inn Opens in Alachua

alachuatoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALACHUA ‒ Opening its doors for the first time, a new Hilton Hampton Inn in Alachua is now welcoming visitors to stay when traveling for leisure or business. After almost three years in development, the Hilton Hampton Inn opened its doors on April 28. .Located just west of I-75 off U.S. Highway 441 at 15930 N.W. 163rd Lane, the new hotel features 101 rooms, including 32 suites, a conference room, gym and full-size pool that is ADA compliant for wheelchair access. The suites are larger than the regular rooms and can sleep up to six with two king beds and a couch that folds out to sleep additional guests.

alachuatoday.com
