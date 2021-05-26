Cancel
High Springs, FL

Not-For-Profit Preschool Opens in High Springs

 16 days ago

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ The first not-for-profit preschool to open in the High Springs – Alachua area in over a decade has opened in High Springs. Deeper Purpose Kids Academy, located at 19930 North U.S. Highway 441, held a soft opening on Wednesday, May 12. According to Elder Adam Joy, Senior Pastor of Deeper Purpose Community Church, they allowed half-capacity of enrolled children to attend for the day. The Kids Academy welcomes infants, toddlers and preschoolers from the surrounding area.

