Not-For-Profit Preschool Opens in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ The first not-for-profit preschool to open in the High Springs – Alachua area in over a decade has opened in High Springs. Deeper Purpose Kids Academy, located at 19930 North U.S. Highway 441, held a soft opening on Wednesday, May 12. According to Elder Adam Joy, Senior Pastor of Deeper Purpose Community Church, they allowed half-capacity of enrolled children to attend for the day. The Kids Academy welcomes infants, toddlers and preschoolers from the surrounding area.alachuatoday.com