This week, a reconnaissance and sabotage group of the armed forces of Armenia made another attempt to break into the territory of Azerbaijan in the direction of the settlement of Yukhary Ayrim of the Kelbajar region through the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. Six Armenian servicemen, who tried to mine the supply lines leading to the positions of the Azerbaijani army on the border, were taken prisoner. This became an informational occasion for the conversation of ex-President Levon Ter-Petrosyan, leader of the Armenian National Congress party, to the First TV Channel of Armenia.