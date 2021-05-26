Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, FL

Newberry Watermelon Festival

alachuatoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWBERRY - The Newberry Watermelon Festival was back with juicy, red watermelon Saturday, May 15 at Country Way Town Square, just south of Newberry High School. The annual festival brought out thousands who enjoyed picture perfect weather, dozens of vendors, refreshing watermelon, games and activities for the young and not-so-young alike, and entertainment. Not to be forgotten were the contests, which included “dress your dog,” golf car decorating, seed spitting, and of course, the Watermelon Queen Pageants. Newberry has been home to the annual festival since 1946.

alachuatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
City
Golf, FL
City
Newberry, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival#Town Square#Red Square#Square Inc#Newberry High School#Newberry Watermelon#Juicy#Golf Car Decorating#Vendors#Contests#Picture Perfect Weather#Dress#Seed Spitting#Home#Entertainment#Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Alachua County, FLwuft.org

Oldest Indian Rhinoceros In Captivity Celebrates 40th Birthday At Carson Springs

A fresh lettuce and watermelon “cake” and a cold hose drizzle awaited Henry the rhinoceros at his milestone birthday party on Saturday. Henry, a 4,600-pound Indian rhinoceros, celebrated his 40th birthday at Carson Springs Wildlife in northeast Alachua County, his home for the last 5 years. He is the country’s oldest Indian rhinoceros in captivity, according to Rhinos of the World, and is only one of a handful of his species to reach the age of 40.
Alachua County, FLGainesville.com

Feeding barnyard animals, emancipation celebration, science for small children on tap

Cade Museum’s Birthday Celebration: Noon- 5 p.m. Friday – Sunday, May 23, 811 S. Main St. Friday, May 21, National Pizza Day and staff will serve pizza on the patio from 1 – 2 p.m. or while supply lasts. Saturday, May 22, guests will receive a free goodie bag and Kona Ice will be selling shaved ice outside from 11:30 a.m. -5 p.m. and Sunday, May 23 birthday cake will be served from 1-2 p.m. while supplies last.
Alachua County, FLGainesville.com

A tiny garden with a big impact

Gardens come in all sizes. Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, is 1,100 acres and is one of the United States’ largest gardens. Alternatively, some of our smallest gardens can be found in and around homes. In fact, they are small enough they do not require a yard, patio, or balcony and can easily be found sitting in a sunny windowsill, atop a coffee table, or any other location within your home. Specifically, I am referring to succulent gardens.
Alachua County, FLWCJB

Alachua County Pets: Scout, Fable, and Blitz

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County. Scout is an adorable 8-month-old happy guy. He is friendly and affectionate. Shelter staff says he is good on a leash and full of smiles. He likes treats and seems eager to please. Fable...
Alachua County, FLwuft.org

UF PAWS – Pets Are Wonderful Support

Today’s episode features UF PAWS – Pets Are Wonderful Support, a student-run volunteer organization at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine in Gainesville. PAWS provides free preventative and primary veterinary care to the pets of disabled and socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals in Alachua County. The mission of PAWS is to increase accessibility of veterinary care to those who may be in need, while simultaneously fostering the human-animal bond in our community.
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

New Matheson exhibit features 11 stubborn, selfless women

Selfless nurses. Horse and buggy traveling doctors. Stubborn, passionate teachers. Prolific painters. Equal rights activists. Feminists. Storytellers. Historians. Scientists. Lawyers. Religious leaders. Wives. Mothers. Sisters. Alachua County's trailblazing women from the past 150 years were all that and more, and stories of 11 leaders, some nationally recognized and others little...