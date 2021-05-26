Newberry Watermelon Festival

Gardens come in all sizes. Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, is 1,100 acres and is one of the United States’ largest gardens. Alternatively, some of our smallest gardens can be found in and around homes. In fact, they are small enough they do not require a yard, patio, or balcony and can easily be found sitting in a sunny windowsill, atop a coffee table, or any other location within your home. Specifically, I am referring to succulent gardens.