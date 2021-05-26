Cancel
Books & Literature

On the Bookshelf

By Harbor Light News Staff
harborlightnews.com
 29 days ago

Most horrifying headline ever, right? Don't worry. I put that exclamation point on the end for a reason. Over the past few weeks, I've been picking parents' brains about their summer plans for their school-aged children, and let me tell you—not one o...

www.harborlightnews.com
Entertainment
Books & Literature
Houston, TX

Bring a Bit of Pride to Your Bookshelf with These Page-Turners

When picturing Pride Month, the first thing many imagine is a joyous celebration filled with love, radiance, and a whole lot of rainbow. But with Houston's iconic Pride Festival and Parade postponed until fall, June will look a little different from what many were expecting. Though there's no doubt that...
Books & Literaturemynspr.org

Nancy's Bookshelf: Rachel Michelberg & Richard Parker #626

Rachel Michelberg grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. She earned her bachelor of music degree in vocal performance from San Jose State University. When Rachel isn't working with one of her thirty voice and piano students, she loves gardening, hiking, and making her own bone broth. Crash: How I Became a Reluctant Caregiver is her first book.
Atlanta, GA

The Bookshelf: Author Spotlight: Matthew Quinn

This week I had the satisfaction to correspond with an accomplished Georgia author who has penned horror, science fiction and fantasy novels, including a monstrous tale involving extraterrestrials in the heart of downtown Atlanta! The author's name: Matthew Quinn. Quinn expounded on his inspirations for his books and his life as an author. Thanks again to him for sharing his time with us.
Dalton, GA

The Bookshelf: Author Riley Sager delivers gripping, up-all-night-worthy novels

For this bookworm, there are few pleasures greater than discovering a new author I like and reading my way through their works one after another. It gives me the same rush as finding a fantastic TV series, immersing myself in its world one episode at a time. It creates the same anticipation as trying a new entree at a favorite restaurant. Because an author's works generally share a defined voice and style, each book offers something new wrapped in something familiar.
Books & Literaturedengarden.com

Cool Bookshelf Ideas: DIY Bookshelves From Recycled Materials

Alyssa is an environmental scientist who enjoys writing about environmental issues, sustainability, animals, and travel. Have an old wooden ladder in that shed that's no longer being put to use? You could have yourself a free bookshelf with just a few nails and a hammer. Flipping the ladder on its...
Books & Literaturebaos.pub

Maria Kondo Is Wrong — At Least When It Comes to Your Bookshelf

The basic premise behind Marie Kondo's bestselling and infamous The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up is you should declutter everything that doesn't "spark joy.". It's a solid premise. Why should you hold onto a sweater you never wear? Why hoard chipped plates like rare Egyptian artifacts or maintain an overflowing junk drawer that drives you crazy?
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Broke into a Bar

Today's joke is about a man who visited a bar he regularly drank at. However, this time, he was broke but thought he would push his luck. One day, a man who was a habitue of a bar rushed through the doors and requested them to give him three shots as fast as possible. He seemed to be out of breath and was very distraught.
What is Farm Cottage Style

What is Farm Cottage Style

Have you ever had trouble pinning down your exact style? Is it simply cottage, or does it have hints of romance with touches of vintage finds? The truth is most styles have some kind of overlap, and Springfield Barn Home is no exception with its blend of cottage and farmhouse styles. We've shared with you its exterior curb appeal, our vision for the interior and walked you through some of the build process. But let's dig deeper.
7 ways to spice up your living space

7 ways to spice up your living space

Your living room is one of the most important spaces in your entire home. It is where you'll spend the majority of your time and, because of that, it can be easy for the room to start to feel tired and boring. Whether you need this room to stimulate and excite you, or to help you relax and escape from your worries, you don't want it to become a boring space. Fortunately, there are many ways to revitalize your living room when it begins to feel this way.
Orange County, CA
CBS News

Triplets celebrate simultaneous pregnancies

The Tran triplets were born just four minutes apart, and now the Orange County sisters are celebrating another milestone. Gina, Nina and Victoria will deliver a trio of babies over the next four months — two boys and a girl, CBS Los Angeles reports. "I'm actually the oldest by four...
Nightstand / Bookshelf

Nightstand / Bookshelf

This project was a collaboration between my grandson & me, to provide him with the nightstand he wanted, being mostly for hardbound books. We discussed the available opening height at 23", that a drawer would take up about 5", and he decided that he preferred two 11" shelves, allowing his books to store in library fashion.
Vineyard Bookshelf: Master of Revels

Vineyard Bookshelf: Master of Revels

Master of Revels: A Return to Neal Stephenson's D.O.D.O. by Nicole Galland, William Morrow, 2021, 541 pgs., $29.99. The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O., the 2017 novel by Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland, gave its readers quite a bit to think about as it was prodigiously loaded with invention. It imagined a world where magic is real, and where only magic can facilitate time travel, which is also real. With the time-traveling ability granted to it by witches, the United States government established something called the Department of Diachronic Operations (D.O.D.O.) with basically one goal in mind: to use time travel in order to strengthen the position of the United States not only geopolitically but chronologically.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Decolonizing Your Bookshelf: The What, The Why, and The How

Colonialist perspectives have dominated, and continue to dominate, social, political and literary discourses everywhere. Colonialism survives in international conflicts, in the fragmented societies of former colonies, in the parameters that define the normal and the acceptable, and in the white ideals into which we are constantly punishing our bodies and minds.