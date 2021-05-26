newsbreak-logo
San Francisco, CA

Cult-Favorite Lao-Style Pho Shop Closes in the East Bay, and More Closings

By Eve Batey, Becky Duffett
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a curated list of the Bay Area’s most notable and permanent restaurant and bar closures, with new updates published once a week. See a closing we missed? Then drop us a line. Seeking the Bay Area’s spring and summer restaurant closures? Look no further. May 26. PAC HEIGHTS...

