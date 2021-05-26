Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua, FL

Davie Police Officer ‘Guido in a Speedo’ Retiring to Alachua

alachuatoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALACHUA – Mill Creek Farm’s Retirement Home for Horses will soon have a new resident. Guido has served the Davie Police Department and the Town of Davie admirably since 2015. At 19 years of age, it might seem young for an officer to retire. But if you are a horse that is a different story. Guido has put in many hard hours and miles during his stint and over the years he has been the “go to” horse for many special events.

alachuatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Davie, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Davie, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speedo#County Police#The Mounted Unit#Mill Creek Farm#Sheba Cappy#Apollo#Officer Zach#Hay#Weekly Grooming#Active Police#Carrots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Posted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida man arrested for speeding claims he was trying to go back to Cuba

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after trying to speed away from law enforcement on U.S. 1, officials said. Ignacio Luis Lamadrid Gomez is accused of speeding away from a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer during a traffic stop, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
Alachua County, FLacso.us

Patrol Support Division

Juvenile Relations Bureau (JRB) The Juvenile Relations Bureau has deputies assigned to various schools in Alachua County. In addition to those deputies in the schools, JRB maintains other programs that include Teen Court, the Explorer Program, Teen Driver Challenge, and coordinates our annual Washington D.C. Safety Patrol Trip. School Resource...
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Alachua County, FLwuft.org

Oldest Indian Rhinoceros In Captivity Celebrates 40th Birthday At Carson Springs

A fresh lettuce and watermelon “cake” and a cold hose drizzle awaited Henry the rhinoceros at his milestone birthday party on Saturday. Henry, a 4,600-pound Indian rhinoceros, celebrated his 40th birthday at Carson Springs Wildlife in northeast Alachua County, his home for the last 5 years. He is the country’s oldest Indian rhinoceros in captivity, according to Rhinos of the World, and is only one of a handful of his species to reach the age of 40.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Alachua County, FLacso.us

Department of Administrative Services

The Combined Communications Center (CCC) is a consolidated 9-1-1 communications center that provides public safety communications services for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO), Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR), Gainesville Police Department (GPD), Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR), and the High Springs Police Department (HSPD). The CCC also provides police or fire communications services to other municipalities within the county including LaCrosse, Archer, Waldo, Micanopy, Newberry, and Hawthorne.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Teenager Diani Gomez Found Dead After Going Missing During Run

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.
Alachua County, FLacso.us

Judicial Services and Training Division

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Civil Bureau is responsible for receiving, processing, maintenance of active files, and serving or executing all judicial process received by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Civil Bureau also receives and processes Baker Act Orders generated during normal work hours for execution by the Warrants Bureau or Patrol Division.