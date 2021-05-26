Davie Police Officer ‘Guido in a Speedo’ Retiring to Alachua
ALACHUA – Mill Creek Farm’s Retirement Home for Horses will soon have a new resident. Guido has served the Davie Police Department and the Town of Davie admirably since 2015. At 19 years of age, it might seem young for an officer to retire. But if you are a horse that is a different story. Guido has put in many hard hours and miles during his stint and over the years he has been the “go to” horse for many special events.alachuatoday.com