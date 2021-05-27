Rogers: Arkansas’ Lockhart Shines; ‘Bama Moves Closer To Tourney, Gators Roll

HOOVER, Ala. — If Lael Lockhart’s start against Georgia on Wednesday was an audition to start in next week’s NCAA Regional, he earned exemplary marks. After winning the SEC regular season title and unofficially being assured the top national seed in the NCAA tournament, it would’ve been easy for Arkansas to stroll into Hoover, play two games, and head home to prepare for the postseason. But there’s no such thing as an unimportant game in this Hogs program. That’s one of many traits that makes them so good.