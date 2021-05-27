Cancel
Arkansas State

Rogers: Arkansas’ Lockhart Shines; ‘Bama Moves Closer To Tourney, Gators Roll

By Kendall Rogers
d1baseball.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOVER, Ala. — If Lael Lockhart’s start against Georgia on Wednesday was an audition to start in next week’s NCAA Regional, he earned exemplary marks. After winning the SEC regular season title and unofficially being assured the top national seed in the NCAA tournament, it would’ve been easy for Arkansas to stroll into Hoover, play two games, and head home to prepare for the postseason. But there’s no such thing as an unimportant game in this Hogs program. That’s one of many traits that makes them so good.

d1baseball.com
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Goldwire returning to Arkansas as assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas rehired Lacey Goldwire as an assistant women's basketball coach Monday. Goldwire, who has spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, was on Mike Neighbors' staff for his first two seasons as the Razorbacks' coach from 2017-19. “Lacey Goldwire’s fingerprints are all over everything successful we’ve done with...
Hoover, ALPosted by
247Sports

SEC Baseball Tournament scenarios

The SEC baseball tournament road for the South Carolina baseball team is starting to become clear. The Gamecocks (31-18, 15-12) rarely perform well in Hoover, Ala. but this year may be a bit more important than most as the team looks to secure a host site for the NCAA Tournament.
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas track wins SEC triple crown

FAYETTEVILLE — Like Peanuts’ Lucy yanking the football just before a determined Charlie Brown can kick it, the other SEC Outdoor Men’s and Women’s track and field teams ended the championship meet Charlie Brown sprawled flat on their backs. Again. For again overwhelming on the 5,000 meters, the three-day meets’...
Arkansas Statesouthernminn.com

Arkansas, LSU earn top-eight seeds for NCAA Softball Regionals

Arkansas and LSU have the opportunity to be Super Regional sites after they both earned top-eight seeds for the NCAA Division I Softball Championship as brackets were announced Sunday. Arkansas is the No. 6 seed and will host Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan. LSU is the No. 7 seed...
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

Arkansas to host, earns No. 6 seed

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas softball Coach Courtney Deifel said the feeling was different watching Sunday’s NCAA Tournament selection show knowing the Razorbacks were a lock to be in the field. But it wasn’t any less exciting when the Razorbacks’ name came on the screen with Fayetteville hosting a regional...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

No. 1 Arkansas wins series on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Razorbacks run Rocky Top. No. 1 Arkansas took full control of the SEC with a 3-2 victory against No. 4 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Hogs, now 39-10 overall and 19-8 in SEC play, have won all nine of their conference series this season and own a two-game lead over second-place Mississippi State in the Western Division.
Arkansas Stated1baseball.com

D1Baseball Top 25: Chaos Abound After Arkansas

Weekly Chat | Latest RPI | How They Fared | Teams That Aced Week 13. Arkansas cemented its hold on the No. 1 spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 by winning a road series at No. 4 Tennessee, keeping the Hogs in the top position for the sixth week in a row. The Razorbacks improved to 7-1 against teams currently ranked in the top 10, and 15-3 against teams ranked in the Top 25 — with all 18 of those games played away from Baum Stadium.
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game 3

( Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate ) Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn is shown during a game against LSU on April 30, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Lael Lockhart has retired all six batters he has faced, including two by strikeout. The Vols are not getting good contact against him. Drew Gilbert...
Arkansas StateKait 8

Arkansas softball to hots Regional in NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 6 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced on Sunday night. Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.
Arkansas Statehogville.net

Arkansas Softball Picked To Host NCAA Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 6 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced on Sunday night. Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

Davillier's final 8 includes Arkansas

Maumelle 3-star defensive tackle Nico Davillier has his college list down to eight, visits planned to three and his eye on announcing his destination June 27. Davillier (6-4, 275 pounds) released a top eight Sunday of Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Penn State and Colorado. “I’ve gotten to...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Red Wolves set to tee off Monday at NCAA regional

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Following a practice round Sunday at The Sagamore Club, the Arkansas State men’s golf team will tee off in the NCAA Noblesville Regional Monday beginning at 8:25 a.m. (CT) on the 10th tee. Making its sixth all-time appearance in the NCAA Championships, A-State is one of 13...
Daily Times

Tennessee baseball falls short of series victory against No. 1 Arkansas

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee did not shy away from the challenge of facing No. 1 Arkansas. Junior catcher Connor Pavolony even admitted that the No. 5 Vols expected to win the series, and with that came the frustration of falling short after a 3-2 defeat in the rubber match Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Arkansas Stateswark.today

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Series Wrap Up

FAYETTEVILLE – Thanks to incomparable reliever Kevin Kopps winning Friday and Sunday, Arkansas’ Comeback Kids won 2 of their 3 comebacks in their 3-game SEC series at Tennessee. Coach Dave Van Horn’s nationally No. 1 Razorbacks, down 5-0 to former Arkansas assistant coach Tony Vitello’s nationally No. 4 Volunteers in...